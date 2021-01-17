The objective with which Lucas Tellería (27), better known by his nickname of Lucas Sawyer, 2020 began was ambitious: traveling on rollers and for three months the 8 thousand kilometers that separate his house from the June 20 neighborhood, La Matanza, with Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.

However, the Coronavirus pandemic forced him to return home when he had already arrived in Chile. But far from lowering my arms now double the bet and prepares to begin a journey on wheels linking Tierra del Fuego and Canada.

“It is almost 27 thousand kilometers and it would take me between 240 and 300 days. Then I will continue with a second survival journey in the high mountains at low temperatures in Alaska ”, he anticipates.

This is how his journey began in 2020, in the rain and with some skates repaired with electrical tape.

The tour will begin in Lapataia Bay, Tierra del Fuego, and will end in Toronto, Canada, depending on the route you take. He will roll between 100 and 470 kilometers a day, trying to break personal records.

Another of his objectives in this journey is set a downhill speed record which is installed at 133 km / h on a descent from Teutônia, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. There will try to reach 150 km / h.

While your team is in charge of logistical issues, getting sponsors and managing special permits for athletes so that a possible quarantine does not force you to stop the trip again, Sawyer trains by doing between 30 and 200 kilometers per day.

In addition to preparing, during the quarantine he was working with his girlfriend doing freight for enabled industries and they dedicated themselves to collect clothes and donations to take to the popular neighborhoods of Merlo and La Matanza.

“The crossing would start between March and April 2021 on a different route than the one I did last year. Instead of going to the Pacific side, I’m going to go across the Atlantic to Rio de Janeiro, and the idea is to be able to cross the jungle of Mato Grosso Du Norte that borders the Amazon and cross to Ecuador or Peru on the side of the jungle ”, explains the skater.

With the goal of pulling the entire travel, you are trying to achieve the permits to cross the Strait of Magellan and the Panama Canal by kayak instead of other traditional means of transport.

To organize this trip is taking into account the experiences of the previous In which, although he had difficulties with some spare parts that he took time to get and even some physical injuries, he came to do 1600 kilometers to Los Andes de Chile when he had to suspend the journey due to the pandemic.

“We were going to Santiago and the authorities told me they were closing the borders and that the most convenient thing was for me to return to my country. There I crossed to Mendoza and, as we did not know the seriousness of the situation yet, I thought about continuing along Route 40 and making the country. But when we found out that the provinces were going to close, I went home the day the quarantine began, “he says.

At the beginning of this adventure, Sawyer left La Matanza with a 30-kilo backpack on his back and $ 200 in his pocket. Since he had no sponsors, he got their rollers patched with electrical tape and started with a single set of wheels.

“I am a born athlete and an extreme skater Then, when I saw that I was not getting sponsors, because crossing the continent on rollers was a very big idea for it to be believed, I began to put credibility with the action and I am confident that things will come “, Sawyer said the year last, when their journey had been a month.

With each kilometer that he added, his story became more known and the people of the towns came to greet him with some help, a meal or a word of encouragement. Inclusive They gave him some new rollers, wheels and other spare parts.

“What I realized on the previous journey is that without eating sports food or supplementation and without adequate professional equipment, I crossed the country anyway. Now with everything that is coming, a different professional team and sponsors, we will be able to do much better”Says the young man.

Although he added coach Emanuel Lombardo and other members to the team, his main representative is still his mother, Mariel Cortés, whom he himself defines as “the best extreme mom in the world”.

She sees to it that they receive him in each town he arrives and that he has a place to rest. “With her at the helm, there is nothing to worry about”, he assures.