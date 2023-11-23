The leader of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), Geert Wilders, began this Thursday, November 23, searching for partners to form a coalition after his electoral victory. With 98% of the votes counted, the PVV obtained 37 seats of the 150 at stake, well ahead of the 25 seats of the Labor-environmental coalition led by former European Commissioner Frans Timmermans and the 24 seats of the Liberal Party (VVD). of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

After a victory of the extreme right in the Dutch elections, the magnitude of which surprised beyond the borders, a difficult task awaits Islamophobic leader Geert Wilders starting Thursday, November 23: convince his rivals to form a coalition.

According to the almost complete results, the Party for Freedom (PVV) won 37 of the 150 seats in Parliament, more than double than in the previous elections in 2021. However, the politician’s unexpected victory does not assure him a position as first Minister.

The left-ecologist coalition led by Frans Timmermans is, according to these results, the second with 25 seats (+8 compared to 2021), while the center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of the first outgoing minister Mark Rutte, won 24 seats (-10).

Taking advantage of a crisis of confidence in politics, the New Social Contract (NSC), a new party led by Pieter Omtzigt, which also takes a strong stance on migration, reportedly won 20 seats.

The victory of Geert Wilders, 60, marks a sharp turn to the right in the country, which should be received with caution in Brussels: the PVV has promised a referendum on whether or not the Netherlands will remain in the European Union .

The Dutch media reacted with astonishment to the PVV’s victory, described as “monstrous” by the public radio station ‘NOS’.

“No one expected it, not even the winner himself,” says the newspaper ‘Trouw’. For the ‘NRC’ newspaper, it is a “right-wing populist revolt” that will shake Dutch politics “to its foundations.”

“A very difficult period begins for Muslims”

Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has praised “the winds of change.” And the leader of the French National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, congratulated Geert Wilders on his victory “which confirms the growing commitment to the defense of national identities.”

Before the elections, whose outcome remained uncertain until the end, the leaders of the other three major parties assured that they would not participate in a government led by the PVV. The latter “can no longer be ignored”, stressed Geert Wilders.

Finally, the popular Pieter Omtzigt of the NSC was open to negotiations, although he acknowledged that the process “will not be easy.”

Frans Timmermans, for his part, initially rejected a coalition with the extreme right. “It is time to defend democracy,” he declared.

“A very difficult period is beginning for Muslims,” ​​Muhsin Köktas, from the contact body for Muslims and the government (CMO), told the Dutch press agency ANP.

VVD candidate Dilan Yesilgöz, laconic after the disappointing results, commented that it will be necessary to see if Geert Wilders manages to form a coalition.

Attempt to calm his populist rhetoric

Nicknamed the “Dutch Trump”, Geert Wilders actually entered politics long before the former US president. He does not hesitate to call Moroccans “thugs” or propose contests of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, and has built his career fighting what he calls an “Islamic invasion” of the West.

Neither his legal problems, where he was found guilty of insults against Moroccans, nor the death threats against him, which have kept him under police protection since 2004, have deterred him.

Recently, he attempted to tone down his populist rhetoric and focus on voters’ concerns other than migration, such as the cost of living crisis. He also expressed a willingness to set aside his views on Islam to govern.

However, the PVV manifesto has maintained its xenophobic tone. It proposes the restoration of control at the Dutch borders, the detention and expulsion of illegal migrants, the return of Syrian asylum seekers and the reintroduction of work permits for workers within the EU.

Their manifesto also states that “the Netherlands is not an Islamic country. There will be no schools, Korans or mosques.” On foreign policy, he advocates a “Netherlands first” approach.

