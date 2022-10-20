National Regroupment, Marine Le Pen’s far-right party, presented a motion of censure against the French Government this Thursday, after the Executive announced on Wednesday that it will approve the first part of the Budgets for 2023 by fast track without submitting the bill to the vote of the deputies.

This is the second motion of censure presented against the Government of Élisabeth Borne in less than 24 hours. The Nupes, the alliance of leftist parties, presented theirs on Wednesday, shortly after Borne resorted to article 49.3 of the Constitution to approve the Budgets by decree.

The French Executive has been forced to use this mechanism, since Macron’s party and its allies do not have an absolute majority in the National Assembly, which makes it difficult to approve the Budgets. Presenting a motion of censure is the opposition’s way of expressing its disapproval of the government. For it to be adopted, it is necessary that a majority of deputies (289 of the 588 in the National Assembly) vote on the text.

The Nupes -the alliance of leftist parties formed by La France Insumisa, the Socialist Party, the Communist Party and Europe Ecology-The Greens- has 151 deputies. Le Pen’s party has 89 seats. Without the 62 of the Republicans, they cannot reach the 289 votes necessary to carry out their challenge. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne can therefore rest easy. Neither of the two motions of censure presented has a chance of succeeding, since the opposition is very divided. Nupes will not vote for the National Regrouping initiative and vice versa.

In any case, the vote on the motion of censure will take place 48 hours after its presentation. In the unlikely event that one of the two prospers, the Borne government would fall, President Emmanuel Macron could dissolve the National Assembly and new legislative elections would be called.