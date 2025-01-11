The extreme right may end up in the government of Spain

Some, but not many, are concerned by the news about the advances of the extreme right outside our borders: in the United States, in Germany, in Austria and elsewhere. But few care about the fact that this is also happening in Spain. The latest polls are eloquent: Vox is at around 14% of voting intention and, it seems, it can still continue to rise. And what that means is that, if the trend continues, it is most likely that our extreme right will be part of the government that is formed after the next general elections. And that possibility is terrible.

With largely ridiculous arguments, with other more consistent ones, although almost always relating to issues of detail, the government’s initiative to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Franco’s death has been widely reviled by all the exponents of the right and their media coryphaes, who have made an effort, almost always without success, to introduce some nuance, something different, in the phrases that the PP communication office had sent them to say in the media. Vox has also excelled in criticizing Pedro Sánchez for having thought to criticize the dictator that the people of Santiago Abascal admire so much and whom lately they are insisting on whitewashing and presenting as a politician who did almost everything good that we have in Spain today .