This 8M in Argentina is convened to a massive march to request that the recoil of women’s rights and sexual diversities be scrubbing. Importance is not only territorial, but worldwide. The chainsier that the Argentine president, Javier Milei, uses as a phallus that does not seek The lit engines) is embodied in a photo where the important thing is not only who has it longer, but who has it more philosophical.

The Argentine president is more than a local ruler, he is a figure of the world’s extreme right with a symbolic role that the PP and Vox in Spain are disputed. Therefore, their cuts affect the Argentine citizens, but the effect of the decline puts women around the world at risk, and in particular, the Spanish, by the use of the economist as an icon of male in power. The Tecnofachismo mirror shows the danger of the domino effect in Europe. Milei was summoned by Santiago Abascal to an ultra -right meeting, on May 19, 2024. The unofficial visit ended in a diplomatic crisis that implied the retirement of the ambassador to Argentina. It was attempted to restore the link, but Milei is characterized by its lack of diplomatic containment and a verbalr incontinence that is designated against the State, social justice, the care of the environment and gender equality.