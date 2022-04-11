Outgoing French President Macron topped the results of the first round of the presidential elections that took place on Sunday, with 27.06 percent of the vote, ahead of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen (23.04 percent), which he will face in the second round.

The results of the first round were considered unreassuring in light of the collapse of the two main traditional parties, the Socialist Party and the Republican Party, in favor of the far right.

The dwindling gap between Macron and Le Pen is raising concerns about Franco-German relations and European unity, with German newspaper Tagesspiegel likening Le Pen’s election to a “disaster similar to that of post-Brexit.”

On Europe’s concerns about the rise of the far-right, the director of the Opinion and Politics Department at the “Ipsos Sopra Steria” polling institute, Stefan Zomsteig, which presents opinion polls for the 2022 presidential elections, said in his statement to “Sky News Arabia” that “Europe’s fear is legitimate because the result has not yet been decided.” “.

“In the second round, which will take place in 15 days, all possibilities are possible. Five years ago, the victory of the right-wing candidate was impossible. Today, however, her passage is possible, although Macron has the advantage after both the candidate of the (Unsubjected France) party, the leftist Jean, called on John “Luke Melenchon and Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse to vote for the Republic on the Move candidate. Also, according to the poll we did last night, 54 percent of voting intentions are given to Macron and 46 percent to Le Pen.”

He continued, “All this does not decide the outcome, because a new electoral campaign will be launched in the second round and things will develop without knowing which path to take. Will the gap between the two candidates narrow further, or will it be a comfortable campaign for Macron?”

Why is Europe afraid of the victory of the far right?

With regard to Western concern about the rise of the extreme right in France, political analyst Olivier Rocken indicated in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that if the extreme right gains power in France, it is certainly a matter of concern for Western countries, led by Germany.

“Le Pen abandoned a potential (Frexit) after her failure in the 2017 presidential election, and decided not to stick to her promise to abandon the euro and hold a referendum on EU membership, but her current platform still contains a long list of measures that clearly contradict some principles,” Rocken said. “In her current platform, Le Pen wants to restore border controls, pledging to monitor national borders for goods to avoid fraud.”

The political analyst pointed out that Le Pen “seeks to renegotiate (Schengen), as the far-right candidate advocates in her pamphlet dedicated to controlling immigration the reform (Schengen agreements) and renegotiation with the aim of replacing the absence of any border control with simplified transit procedures for citizens of European Union countries. It also wants to restrict European citizens’ access to social rights. A goal it intends to achieve by passing a constitutional amendment that would establish the primacy of French law over European law, undermining once again one of the pillars of European construction.”

On the other hand, the National Front candidate, according to Roken, wants to unilaterally reduce the French contribution to the EU budget, which is legally impossible in advance, since the 2021-2027 budget has already been approved. It intends to keep the resources of the European carbon tax, which was originally intended to partially finance the large European loan launched in 2021, as Le Pen did not specify whether it intends to repay the 14 billion.

For Zomsteeg, this European concern also stems from “the fact that France, in the person of Emmanuel Macron, is currently holding the presidency of the European Union for a period of six months and is considered a key driver in the union.”

He concluded his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “Macron was pursuing an ambitious policy regarding Europe and its diplomatic future. He sought to make a Europe stronger diplomatically and militarily than before. But if the right ascends, all these French commitments will be called into question.”

Roken agreed with Zomsteeg, expressing his fear of “destroying the strong relationship that unites France and its ally Germany, whether on the economic or political level, with Le Pen, which will impose new allies.”