The populist and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is in full swing and tied in voting intentions with the ruling German Social Democratic Party (SPD). The political option is driven by issues that concern the electorate such as the debate on the controversial bill to force the use of ecological heating, inflation and the rise in the arrival of refugees that exceed the country’s admission capacities. Both the AfD and the SPD would obtain 18% of the vote if the legislative elections were brought forward to this Sunday, according to the ‘Deutschlandtrend’ poll for June by the first German television channel ARD made public this Friday. Last month the former only had a 16% voting intention and the latter 19%.

As the leading political force in Germany, the conservative opposition of the Union, Christian Democrats and Bavarian Social Christian (CDU/CSU) parties has maintained itself for months. In this survey they lose one point and add 29% of potential votes, while The Greens also lose one point and fall to 15%, their lowest value since September 2021. Only the liberals of the FDP appear stable with 7% of voting intention. Greens and liberals complete the tripartite government in Berlin under the leadership of the SPD. The result of this latest survey for La Izquierda is worrisome, which also loses one point, falls to 4% of possible votes and would lose all parliamentary representation by failing to overcome the 5% vote barrier.

Alternative for Germany is at the highest value of all the polls carried out so far by ARD, stressed the station, which recalled that it only equaled that mark in September 2018. For the ultra-right it is a reason for joy and proof of the failed policy of the German government. “People are seeing where the wrong policy of the Greens leads. Specifically, to an economic war, rising prices and de-industrialization”, pointed out the president of the xenophobic and far-right formation, Timo Chrupalla, who stated that the AfD “is no longer a simple protest party”, since the tendency of that “more and more citizens vote for us out of conviction.”

Something that the ‘Deutschlandtrend’ poll does not confirm. 67% of the Alternative for Germany voters confess that they support them, disappointed by the rest of the parties and only 32% do so out of ideological conviction. But the conservative opposition also considers that the rise of the populists is due to the insecurity caused among citizens by the government tripartite policy. “Although we must also ask ourselves the critical question of why those disappointed ones go to political extremes,” warns Mario Czaja, general secretary of the CDU, a party that, like the rest of the political formations, keeps the AfD marginalized and isolated on the basis to the pact of all of them not to ally with the populists or support them in their political initiatives at the national, regional and municipal levels.

“We are watching the growing support for the AfD in current polls with great concern,” admits Czaja, who acknowledges that there has always been a certain potential for far-right voters in Germany. «We did not manage to reach that hard core and it is not our goal to do so either. But among those who currently favor the AfD there are many people who are simply disappointed and who are increasingly losing confidence in democracy and its institutions,” says the CDU general secretary. Czaja blames the “great insecurity caused by the tripartite with its chaotic politics, be it with heating, health care or the issue of immigration.”

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), responsible for the defense of the rule of law, declared Alternative for Germany suspected of far-rightism in 2021, a classification that was confirmed a year later by judicial means by the Administrative Court of Cologne. The BfV considers its youth and several regional groupings of the formation a threat to democracy and the rule of law, which is why they are permanently observed by Germany’s internal intelligence services.