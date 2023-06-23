The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has shocked the established parties on Friday by becoming the second political force in the country and clearly ahead of the ruling social democracy (SPD), which it surpasses by two points. The survey of the newspaper of the first German public television channel ARD ‘Deutschlandtrend’, something like ‘Trends in Germany’, reveals this Friday that AfD would obtain 19% of the votes in an early general election, the highest value ever reached by the ultranationalists in the polls of that chain. Three weeks ago, the AfD had already managed to tie in voting intentions with the SPD of the federal chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

The force with the most votes in a hypothetical electoral advance would continue to be the current conservative opposition, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), with a stable 29% of potential votes. While the far-right AfD managed to add one point compared to the previous poll, the Social Democrats lost it and now stand at 17%. The Greens repeat with 15% electoral support, while the Liberals (FDP) give up one point and would fall to 6%. These last three formations, which form the tripartite coalition that governs the country, would now lack a sufficient parliamentary majority to remain in power. The situation of La Izquierda, heirs of East German post-communism, is also worrisome, and with a 4% vote intention they would lose their representation in the Bundestag.

The rise of ultranationalism has so far lacked institutional consequences due to the isolation pact of that force maintained by the rest of the political formations. Even when there are second rounds for the election of a mayor or district chief in Germany, the rest of the formations unite to prevent the triumph of the far-right candidate and support the rival, regardless of their color. Last weekend in Schwerin, capital of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Antepommerania, all formations, including conservatives, called to support the Social Democratic candidate to prevent the city from having an Alternative for Germany mayor. A way of acting that supports 52% of Germans, according to ‘Deutschlantrend’, although 35% consider it wrong to marginalize ultranationalists in this way.

Dissatisfaction with policy



AfD had already reached 19% of potential votes in the INSA institute poll published by the Sunday newspaper ‘Bild am Sonntag’ and analysts consider that it is consolidating as a weighty political force in Germany. The division within the tripartite in Berlin and its difficulties to “sell” conflicting decisions to the electorate such as the imposition of ecological heating or controlled immigration to alleviate the lack of labor are giving wings to the ultra-conservatives. The Federal Government’s Commissioner for Anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, has expressed great concern about the support that Alternative for Germany registers, especially in the east of the country. “Dissatisfaction with political and social development is manifested there much more strongly than in the West,” warned Klein, for whom it is urgently necessary to “better communicate the work of the government in general,” as well as “make it clear to the people that the populists they have no answers” ​​to the problems they face.

In the opinion of the president of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, the blame for the rise of the AfD lies with the Executive headed by Scholz. A part of the government is not capable of registering what the population thinks and “has lost contact with the citizens,” says Merz, who, however, acknowledges that now he would not repeat his statement from four years ago that he would be able to cut AfD’s popularity “halved”. “That was not a magic formula, but an assessment from four years ago,” admits the leader of the German conservatives. In the AfD, meanwhile, they are jubilant. Her president, Alice Weidel, affirms that in the 2025 general elections her party “will fight for power” and announces that she “wants” to go as head of the list and candidate for the federal chancellorship. “The polls force us to aspire to lead the Executive,” Weidel points out in statements to the newspaper ‘Die Welt’, in which she reveals that her formation will choose in a congress in 2024 who will lead her electoral campaign.