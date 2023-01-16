the sicilian Matteo Messina Denarothe ‘last godfather’ of Cosa Nostra, arrested this Monday after having lived 30 years in hiding. He was a ruthless killer, who ordered both massacres and million-dollar deals and loved luxury.

“With the people I’ve killed, I could fill an entire cemetery,” he once boasted, referring to the people he personally killed, even with his bare hands, by strangulation.

firearms expert he knew how to shoot since he was 14 years old and committed his first homicide at 18.

Nicknamed ‘Diabolik’, after the name of a criminal protagonist of a famous Italian comic strip, he was now the undisputed leader of the feared Sicilian mafia ‘Cosa Nostra’, specialized in the million-dollar drug trade, but also with tentacles in the real estate sector. , wind energy and online betting.

The life of ‘Diabolik’

Born on April 26, 1962 in Castelvetrano, in the southwest of Sicily, since childhood he was part of the organization thanks to his father, ‘Don Ciccio’, head of the local clan. Leader of the new generation that took over from his old godfathers, the “prince of Trapani”, as he was often called, he had a true passion for luxury cars, women and gold watches.

A lover of electronic games, his followers revered him as a god despite his ruthless style shown in the 90s, when he ordered the killing of the judges anti-mafia Falcone and Borsellino and a series of attacks on Rome, Milan and Florence.

In 1989, his first problems with the law began, when he was accused of mafia association for his participation in the bloody fight between two rival clans.

Invisible leader of a powerful organization

That year he was accused of having ordered the murder of Nicola Consales, a hotelier who he regretted that his employees maintained connections with the mafia, among them none other than the lover of ‘Diabolik’.

As leader of the call Castelvetrano clan signed an alliance with the famous Corleonesi clanimmortalized in the film ‘The Godfather’, and became one of the heirs of the feared “capo of all capos” Toto Riini, ‘The Beast’, captured in 1993 and deceased in 2017.

In July 1992, participated in the murder of Mincenzo Milazzo, head of the Alcamo clan, and he even strangled his partner, who was three months pregnant, fueling his reputation as a cruel leader.

After the arrest of Toto Riina, Messina Denaro led the terror strategy, supported the organization of the attacks in Florence, Milan and Romeoutside Sicily, which left a total of ten dead and a hundred wounded.

In mid-1993, he chose to disappear, becoming the invisible leader of a million-dollar criminal organization. and his appearance was unknown to most Italians.

Accused of mafia association, homicide, possession of explosives, theft and other crimes, he has received convictions for mafia, attacks and fifty homicides. Between 1994 and 1996, the testimonies of various repentants shed light on his role within the ‘Cosa Nostra’.

In 2000, after the mega trial against the mafia called ‘Omega’ and held in Trapani, he was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment.

He was one of the organizers in 1993 of the kidnapping of little Giuseppe Di Matteo to force his father Santino to retract his testimony about the murder of Judge Falcone. After 779 days of detention, the boy was strangled and his body was dissolved in acidone of the most horrible crimes of his long career.

During his years as a fugitive, he communicated with the pseudonym ‘Alessio’ through the famous ‘Pizzini’the messages written on small pieces of paper and easily hidden.

In 2010, ‘Forbes’ magazine included him in the list of the ten most dangerous fugitives in the world. His years on the run from the law were marked by rumors. It is claimed that he underwent plastic surgery to render him unrecognizable.

A mob myth

After being a fugitive from justice, this January 16, ‘Diabolik’. was arrested by some specialized agents of the anti-mafia carabinieri, while Matteo Messina was treated at the Palermo clinic, Italy. She had been receiving treatment for colon cancer for a year under an assumed name. He did not resist being captured, according to the ‘ANSA’ news agency.

It should be clarified that from September 2021the Italian government was persecuting him through different leads, prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia reported to the ‘CNN’ portal.

Anna Sergi, criminology expert for the University of Essex, Englanddescribed Messina Denaro as “the last, the most resilient and the ‘purest’ of the remaining Sicilian mobsters”.

“The secrets that he is said to keep feed the conspiracies around the agreements between the mafia and the State in the 1990s,” Sergi told the ‘AFP’ agency.

THE NATION / GDA (ARGENTINA)