After having secured his participation in the second presidential round of Peru, the extreme left of Pedro Castillo and the authoritarian right of Keiko Fujimori seek allies and support in the midst of a result that for many Peruvians represents one of the worst political scenarios for their country.

When more than 95.9% of the minutes of the general elections held this Sunday have already been counted, Castillo consolidated his leadership, with a 19.09% of the votes, while Fujimori also managed to ratify his second place, with 13.35 %.

In real figures, this means just over 2.6 million votes for Castillo, from the Peru Libre party, and 1.8 million for Fujimori, representative of the Fuerza Popular party.

With a universe of 25.2 million citizens summoned to vote, the low support for the other candidates has favored Fujimori to maintain its advantage on the extreme right Rafael López, (11.68%) and the economist Hernando de Soto (11.64%).

The count of pending votes will now be slower, because the electoral authority will have to resolve problems in the minutes that have been observed or challenged, although the president of the National Elections Jury (JNE), Jorge Luis Salas, announced that priority will be given to those that are linked to the candidates who will contest the second round, on June 6.

Two days after the general elections, in which they also voted to elect 130 congressmen and 5 representatives before the Andean Parliament, the candidates have ratified their calls to remain calm, with a Castillo still in his home region of Cajamarca, in the north of the country.

For its part, Popular Force sources told Efe that Keiko Fujimori will only address the population after the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) delivers the official result of the elections.

Castillo has stepped forward and has already called on social groups and national organizations to engage in dialogue, since he considered that “Peru needs a structural change to no longer continue to polarize the country.”

The candidate assured that during his campaign for the second round there will be “no aggression” on his part, but he maintained that there will there will be “a competition between the rich and the poor, between opulence and the beggar Lazarus “, as well as” a struggle between the boss and the peon, between the master and the slave. “

Together?

While Fujimori sent, after the first results on Sunday, an alliance proposal to De Soto’s party, it has drawn attention that the far-right López has highlighted the similarity of some of their proposals with those of Castillo.

“He is pro-life and pro-family and I am happy, in that part we agree. He reflects the great anguish of an abandoned Peru,” said López before pointing out that if Castillo “is going to be president of the republic, we must help him to get the country forward. “

“I don’t put any stigma on it”, he remarked.

Given this, Castillo greeted all those who are willing to join his government proposals and left open the possibility of a rapprochement with López.

“Who knows and Mr. López Aliaga and other candidates are convinced of the great problems that the country has and those who have come out at this time as candidates, to raise a voice in favor of the people“, he said.

For his part, the founder and general secretary of the Peru Libre party, Vladimir Cerrón, rejected any connection between his candidate and his group with any subversive group, as indicated by the fact that Castillo led a faction of the teachers’ union linked to Movadef, the political arm of the Shining Path.

“We disagree with any group that has to do with terrorism,” emphasized Cerrón, who was governor of the Junín region and was sentenced in 2019 to four and a half years in suspended prison (without entering prison) for crimes of corruption.

The leader of Peru Libre recognized, however, that the ideology of his party is based on Marxism-Leninism and “mariateguism”, in reference to the Peruvian Marxist thinker José Carlos Mariátegui (1894-1930) who, as he stressed, “never poses a terrorist act.”

“We rather strengthen the democratic system by registering a party, by participating in the electoral process,” he said before adding that the ballot will be a kind of “class struggle” with Fujimori, that “he has defended a system in which they have appropriated the companies and the wealth of the country.”

Cerrón also announced that he will request meetings with groups close to the left and even with some of the right, among which he mentioned the Popular Action party (AP), of the candidate Yonhy Lescano, who, he said, has some “pro state” stances.

The winner of the second round between Castillo and Fujimori will assume the Government for the period 2021-2026 on July 28, the day of the bicentennial of Peru’s independence, while a day before the new Congress will do so.

EFE Agency

PB