Summer has just begun in the northern hemisphere of the planet and there have already been brutal heat waves from Europe to China via the United States, where record temperatures are expected over the weekend. Some episodes that clearly illustrate the dangers of global warming.

In the United States, for example, more than 100 million people are under heat alerts, according to the government site heat.gov.

Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California, for example, expect potentially dangerous conditions. in the coming days, with record temperature records, as warned by the US National Weather Service (NWS).

Just this week, the forecast was for San Antonio to reach 39°C with a wind chill of 42°C, while Houston would hit 37°C with a wind chill of 43°C.

The situation also affects Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland, which are facing scorching temperatures. The thermometer can reach up to 48 ºC on the islands

from Sicily and Sardinia “Potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe,” according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Thermometer showing 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.8 °C) in Baker, California.

In Greece, in addition, firefighters are fighting several forest fires that broke out in the middle of the heat wave, with temperatures that touch 44 degrees and exceed 42 in various areas of the country.

The heat wave led the Government to take measures to protect the population from negative impacts on health. Among others, he urged employers to make working hours more flexible to avoid the hottest hours (at noon) and promote teleworking.

In the city of Thebes, in central Greece, for example, the thermometer reached 43.5 degrees this afternoon. And in Spain, temperatures were above 44ºC in the south of the country, just two weeks after a similar episode of heat.

Hot summer day in Istanbul, Türkiye. Istanbul’s temperature reached 30 degrees Celsius.

North Africa is also suffocating. Morocco suffers episodes of extreme heat since the beginning of summer and a red heat alert was issued for several provinces in the south of the country.

And some regions of China, including where Beijing is, also suffer from a strong heat wave. The country’s largest power company said on Monday it recorded a record daily power generation due to increased demand related to high temperatures.

Until Tuesday, China’s National Meteorological Center had issued 43 high-temperature alerts this year, while the national average precipitation was 11.2% below the same period last year.

This Friday, the Chinese authorities re-issued the yellow alert -the third most serious level- due to temperatures that will exceed 35 degreesand that they will be more noticeable in regions such as Xinjiang (west), Hebei (north), Hunan (center) or Jiangxi (center).

Animals are also suffering from the sweltering heat: a nighttime power outage in Harbin (northeast) caused the death of 462 pigs on a farm due to high temperatures and a fan failure caused the death of more than 4,000 chickens in heat. a facility in Suizhou (center).

Worldwide, last June was the hottest ever recorded, according to the European agencies Copernicus and the American NASA. Then the first week of July became the hottest on record, according to preliminary data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The global average temperature exceeded 17°C for the first time on July 3 and has stayed there ever since. That means the 10 hottest days on record have all been this month.

And it is that heat is one of the deadliest meteorological events, according to the WMO. Last summer, in Europe alone, high temperatures caused more than 60,000 deaths, according to a recent study.

Besides, This extreme weather occurs more frequently due to climate change, “Unfortunately it becomes the new norm,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement on Thursday.

The cyclical weather phenomenon of El Niño, which usually involves the increase

of global temperatures, also contributes to making the situation worse.

The impacts of climate change

In North America, summer is already responsible for a series of catastrophes. Smoke from wildfires in Canada, where more than 500 fires are still out of control, caused several episodes of heavy air pollution, especially in the northwestern United States in June.

Likewise, catastrophic floods affected the state of Vermont (northeast) this week. Scientists recalled that global warming can also cause more frequent and heavier rains, increasing water vapor in the atmosphere.

In addition, for several weeks, the south of the country has been facing a heat wave that does not give the inhabitants a break.

The temperature could match or exceed the highest air temperature ever recorded

This weekend, in the Californian desert of Death Valley, the temperature could equal or exceed the highest air temperature ever recorded. reliably on Earth, according to climatologist Daniel Swain of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Officially, the absolute world record was set in Death Valley at 56.7°C by the WMO. But it dates from 1913 and several meteorologists do not consider it reliable, explained the scientist, who prefers to stick to the 54.4°C registered in the same place in 2020 and 2021.

