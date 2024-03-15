The Canacintra has expressed its deep concern about the dry season and its impacts on the industrial sector.

This situation poses a critical scenario that demands immediate and strategic actions to safeguard the viability and sustainability of economic activity. The mexican industry It relies heavily on water for its production, cooling, cleaning and energy generation processes.

Key sectors such as manufacturing, foodchemical and textile are directly affected by the shortage of this vital resource.

In the face of this crisis, it is imperative that government, industry and society work collaboratively to address the challenges related to water scarcity. Comprehensive public policies are required that promote the conservation and efficient use of water.

