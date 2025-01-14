The cold will put a total of 31 provinces with minimum temperatures that could drop to -8 or -10ºC in regions of the northern plateau, Central System, southern Iberian or northeastern interior, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency. In fact, the notices in Segovia and Soria – Castilla y León – will reach the orange level.

The rest of the warnings due to low temperatures will be recorded in Andalusia – Córdoba and Granada -; Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragon); Majorca (Balearics); Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Valladolid and Zamora (Castile and León); Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara and Toledo (Castile-La Mancha); Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida and Tarragona (Catalonia); and in Badajoz and Cáceres (Estremadura).

The cold will reach the Sierra de Madrid, Metropolitana, Henares and Sur, Vegas and Oeste. Cold warnings also in the Altiplano and the Northwest of Murcia, in the center and the Navarrese Pyrenees, Alicante and Valencia. In parallel, Girona (Catalonia) will also have notice for surf.

The AEMET has advanced that the anticyclonic situation will continue in most of the countrywith a predominance of clear skies and practically no precipitation. Even so, a DANA centered on North Africa is expected to leave a cloudy environment with precipitation in Melilla, occasionally accompanied by a storm and which should cease in the afternoon.

The maximum temperatures will increase slightly in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islandsmore pronounced in areas of the northern plateau, the middle Ebro, Ampurdán and eastern mountains. In turn, The minimums will rise in the Cantabrian Sea and mountain areas of the center and northern half, with decreases in the Balearic Islands, in the west of Galicia and in the Atlantic valleys of the southwest. In Canary Islandstemperatures will not change and if they do, they will be slight decreases.

The frost will continue to affect most of the interior of the peninsula and areas of Mallorcaaccording to the state agency. They will be intense in areas of the northeast and both plateaus, as well as in parts of Andalusia, the eastern interior and Mallorca. Specifically, they can drop to -8/-10ºC in regions of the northern plateau, Central System, southern Iberian or northeastern interior. The provincial capital with the lowest minimum forecast will be Teruel with -7ºC; followed by Ávila, Burgos, Palencia and Salamanca with -6ºC.