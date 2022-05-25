The extreme challenge between candidates: “People of the Family” against “Gay Party”

173 citizens, four candidates for mayors. Averara he would have no credentials to jump to the national news in view of the next administrative. And, on the other hand, the village in the province of Bergamo, in the Brembana Valley, is distinguished by a political confrontation with ideological dimensions greater than those of the territory.

In fact, they are opposed Fabio Annovazzicandidate of “Il Popolo della Famiglia” e Daniele Carboni for the “Gay Lgbt + Party”. A sometimes curious challenge, certainly full of ideals and extreme positions.

Annovazzi: “Gay Nazis who teach democracy lessons”

Fabio Annovazzi is a columnist for “La Croce”, a daily newspaper directed by Mario Adinolfi. One who, after the failure of the zan bill in Parliament, had defined the fight against hate crimes as a “liberticidal” act and the gay “pro-Masonic lobby”. But he had gone even further in his editorial by denouncing gays as “Nazis who come to teach democracy lessons.”

The challenger, Daniele Carboni from the LGBT community *

Words that will surely infuriate his opponent, Daniele Carboni, a young carabiniere coming from the lower Bergamo area (he presents himself in the elections supported by the Gay Lgbt + Party. In short, not really two who would go and have a beer together.

