A heat wave will hit Brazil in the next two weeks. According to the meteorology consultancy MetSul, the five regions of Brazil will be affected by the phenomenon, which could cause the highest temperatures in September and even breaking records in some places. The heat peak should occur between the end of this week and the beginning of next week.

In the coming days an extremely hot air mass will cover the country and temperatures of up to 45° may be recorded. In the second half of the week, the air mass strengthens further with atypically high temperatures. “The heat will be so extreme that it will be dangerous and pose a risk to health and life,” MetSul said.

The forecast indicates that temperatures around 40ºC will be recorded, for example, in Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Rondonia, Amazonas, Pará, Tocantins, Bahia, Piauí and Maranhão.

According to the MetSul alert, the most affected states will be Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, with temperatures above 40ºC in most cities. In the Pantanal region and nearby areas, temperatures can be even more extreme.

High temperatures should also be recorded in many cities in the north, southeast and some northeastern states. In Rio de Janeiro, some areas of the state could also exceed 40ºC next weekend. In Minas Gerais, the so-called mining triangle and the northwest of the state should be the areas most affected by extreme heat.

Temperature records



The highest temperature officially recorded to date in Brazil was 44.8°C in Nova Maringá, Mato Grosso, on November 4 and 5, 2020, MetSul highlights. According to the consultancy, during this extreme heat wave monthly records could be broken, and in some cities even absolute ones.

The city of San Pablo is one of the places where temperatures can break records. Among the many days of intense to extreme heat in the state, the temperature will be near or above 40ºC. In the interior and in the capital, temperatures of up to 37ºC to 39ºC are expected.

O GLOBO (BRAZIL) /GDA