The territorial renewal of the PSOE began this Saturday in Extremadura with a defeat of the Ferraz apparatus. Extremaduran militants have revalidated the leadership of Miguel Ángel Gallardo in the primary elections of the federation, with more than 60% of the support, against the candidate supported by the leadership of Pedro Sánchez, Esther Gutiérrez, who has fallen below the 40% of the votes in the internal election. Gallardo, president of the Badajoz Provincial Council, already won other primaries in March of last year, on that occasion with 56% of the votes against Lara Garlito, the candidate closest to the former president of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara.

Gallardo was born in 1974 in Villanueva de la Serena, the town of Badajoz of which he was mayor for two decades, precisely until in 2024 he came to lead the Extremaduran PSOE for the first time, replacing Guillermo Fernández Vara. There he always governed with absolute majorities and was one of the main promoters of the merger with the neighbor Don Benito, which ultimately failed, which in Villanueva obtained popular support, in the consultation held in February 2022, of more than 90 percent. of citizens, much higher than in the neighboring town.

On January 3, during the candidate debate with Esther Gutiérrez, Gallardo promised to abandon the presidency of the Badajoz Provincial Council to focus on the task of opposing the president of the Extremadura Regional Government, the popular María Guardiola.

It is an autonomous community that has almost always been governed by the PSOE in democracy, with the only exceptions being the legislature between 2011 and 2015, when the popular José Antonio Monago succeeded Fernández Vara, and then returned to hand over the baton to the socialist.









After the internal elections held yesterday in Extremadura, the party will face the same process in two other autonomous communities. In Aragon, where the Minister of Education and Government spokesperson, Pilar Alegría, will have to face the candidate from the sector of the former Aragonese president, Javier Lambán, Darío Villagrasa, and in Cantabria, where just yesterday the national deputy for that uniprovincial community, Pedro Casares , confirmed that he will compete for the leadership of the federation with the former vice president of the Cantrarian Government, Pablo Zuloaga.

