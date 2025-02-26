The Extremadura Minister of Agriculture will have to close her illegal well and faces a fine of up to 10,000 euros

The Extremadura Minister of Agriculture, Mercedes Morán, who has an illegal well on a plot of vineyards of which he owns, is forced to close it. In addition, it faces, as a holder, although the land is exploited by one of its brothers, to a fine of up to 10,000 euros, according to the Guadiana Hydrographic Confederation (CHG).

A PP counselor in Extremadura adds to the veto to a irrigated macroproject that devalues ​​its own lands

The Cuenca agency has now answered in writing to the questions asked by the PSOE parliamentary group in the Congress of Deputies, where it explains that the technicians inspected the dry land plot, which is located in the Pacense region of Land of Barros, on September 23, five days after eldiario.es Extremadura will bring to light the existence of an illegal well on the ground owned by the leader of the PP.

The surveillance service of the Hydraulic Domain of the Confederation issued a report in which the land is collected has that irrigation system and that at that time there was no “proof of its use”. But that is not an obstacle for “signs,” says the CHG, of a “possible violation of the water law”, so a monitoring of illegal capture is being carried out to act according to the legislation.

Neither the Minister of Agriculture of the Government of María Guardiola nor her brother have submitted any request for the recognition of rights to the private use of the waters in the plot of 3.5 hectares of surface. However, the Guadiana Confederation warns that this attempt to legalize the well would be rejected because the use is within the mass of groundwater land of Barros, declared at risk, so that the Office of Hydrological Planning “would issue a non -compatibility report.”

In the response that the Basin agency gives to the deputies of the PSOE, there is also records that there are no complaints or a sanctioning procedure “at the present time” has been initiated. But it is explained that the opening of captures without administrative authorization in mass of water declared at risk and the detraction of waters without enabling title are typified as administrative infraction.

Fine for the holder

Specifically, the opening of wells and the installation in them of instruments for the extraction of groundwater without previously having concession or authorization is a slight infraction that entails a fine of up to 10,000 euros. In addition, regardless of this sanction, the law obliges the closure of the well.

But who would have to pay the fine? According to the Aguas Law, those responsible for this type of infractions are the holder of the land, the promoter of the collection, the businessman who executes the work and the coach of the same.

The Extremadura Minister Mercedes Morán shielded after uncovering the existence of an illegal well on a plot of her property, because it is reflected in her declaration of goods, which was “knowledgeable of the situation”, but that she “neither exploded nor exploded” the vineyards, but “another holder” because she did not recognize at first that it was her brother.

Judge and part in land of Barros

The head of the PP also assured eldiario.es Extremadura that he learned of the existence of this infrastructure for a “field control” that had made his counseling and that “to the person who explodes” the plot would be applied “relevant penalties in the PAC aid” because she was perceptual of European aid to the dryer. To this we must add that Morán launched last year six million euros in extraordinary aid for the dry land vineyard in Extremadura to alleviate the drought that the sector suffered.

In addition, it must also be taken into account that the lands of those who own are affected by the expropriations for the irrigated megaproject in the land of Barros, which in the original planning included 15,000 hectares. The counselor rejected the opportunity to include her dry land plot in the project to turn it into irrigation and, already in the government of the Board, PP and Vox, then partners, left the project without practically funds, which will now have to be “resolved” and could lose up to one third of the surface that was going to pass from drying to irrigation.

The Extremadura Minister of Agriculture has a plot of vineyards with an illegal well



For all this, the PSOE and united by Extremadura achieved last October that the Extremadura Assembly “reprobates” the Minister of Agriculture, also thanks to the Vox abstention