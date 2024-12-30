The Government of Extremadura says goodbye to 2024 as the year in which the region has “consolidated the change” that began in 2023 with the arrival of the new executive chaired by María Guardiola, but enters 2025 with the uncertainty to have a new budget, since the negotiation to close its approval is still up in the air.

The spokesperson for the regional government, Victoria Bazaga, offered a brief assessment of the year that is about to end in the press conference after the last Government Council of the year, where she was asked again about the negotiation of the new regional accounts. for the next exercise.

In this sense, he has not offered any news, pointing out that they are “studying all the proposals”and that they will do so “with a great desire to obtain the best budget for the people of Extremadura”, for which he calls to “leave politics” and the colors other than those of the Extremaduran flag on the table.

As for 2024, he stressed that it has been “the year in which Extremadura has consolidated the change“which began with the arrival of the current government in July 2023, with a “renewing project, the result of listening to citizens”, and with the objective of “improving the lives of all Extremadurans”.

This is what has been sought with “decided government action, with policies to support families and economic sectors so that Extremadura can grow, not only in economic terms, but also in terms of well-being.”

Among the measures adopted by the Extremaduran government in the last twelve months, some have stood out aimed at “generate work, wealth and development”as well as to support companies and the self-employed, and to protect public workers.

“We have not spared any efforts to ensure quality public resources throughout the territory, nor to take care of our people,” said Bazaga, who highlights that this “roadmap is bearing fruit and shows that Extremadura is moving forward with historic results.” in employment, exports and self-employed workers”.

Likewise, he has highlighted the data of the labor marketl, with the number of unemployed around 70,000 and with more than 415,000 affiliated with Social Security. The Extremaduran economy, for its part, is growing “at a good pace”, while the forecasts for 2025 are “positive” and place the region “above the national average”.

According to Bazaga, Extremadura “stands out” in the business creationwith more than 1,100 new companies incorporated this year, being “the fourth community with the best data”, and continues to “break records in exports”, which rise above 12% in 2024.

Another fact to take into account and that “speaks of the good performance” of the Extremaduran economy is the 5% increase in vehicle registrations, said Bazaga, who has referred to other policies such as the self-employment decree endowed with 50 million euros, the zero rate for new self-employed workers, digitalization programs for SMEs, the export check to support internationalization or the stable employment decree endowed with 28 million euros to encourage the hiring of permanent workers have had “a positive impact on the Extremaduran productive fabric.”

“Historic” year in tourism

On the other hand, he highlighted the “historic year” that the tourism sector has experienced, which has “consolidated itself as a benchmark in inland tourism in Spain”, with more than 2 million travelers300,000 of them international, which represents an increase of 18 percent.

The sector’s counselor has also referred to the measures implemented to improve the competitiveness and quality of tourism companies with aid worth 2.5 million euros, which has contributed to “consolidating this trend” in an area in which job creation has increased by 6.5%.

On the other hand, he has cited measures aimed at “disadvantaged groups”, such as aid for an amount of 25 million euros for the hiring of people with disabilities.

In terms of health, actions have been launched in 2024 such as expansion of breast cancer screening to include 49-year-old women without a criminal record, so that in 2025 it will be lowered one more year, to 48 years of age.

This year the first line of help for people diagnosed with ALSof 2,000 euros per year, and tax deductions have been introduced for these patients, as well as work has been done to make the new National Reference Center for ALS Patients “finally a reality.”

Regarding the measures to immunize the population, this 2024 the vaccination all children under six months of age against the respiratory syncytial virus that causes bronchiolitis and pneumonia, and in this campaign, as a novelty, the intranasal flu vaccine has been introduced for all children from two to five years old.

In addition, vaccinations without an appointment and in the afternoon have proven to be “an effective measure to encourage families,” highlighted Bazaga, who adds that the regional government has “redoubled efforts to accelerate health infrastructures that were blocked.”

In this way, after “years of delay”, the outpatient consultation module of the new Don Benito-Villanueva de la Serena hospital has just opened, and it is working “tirelessly” to reduce waiting times in dependency, so that has been reduced by 51 days.

For this executive, the fight against violence towards women It is a “priority”, said Bazaga, to point out the “extensive network of resources” that it has to eradicate this “scourge”, incorporating the 24-hour Comprehensive Care Centers for victims of sexual violence.

Hand in hand with equality policies go conciliation policies, he said, so that families and “especially women are not forced to give up their profession when they become mothers.” During this academic year, the aid of 200 euros per month in daycare centers for families with children from 2 to 3 years old has had “a very positive reception”, which is why by 2025 the measure will be extended to children’s center students from 1 to 2 years old. .

Aid for young people

Regarding young people, he has listed actions aimed at establish population in townswith incentives such as aid for generational change in the craft sector or digital nomads, with training and employment opportunities, such as those of the Ateneo program, or the facilities to access housing.

In this sense, he recalled that in June the young endorsement for those under 36 years of age to acquire their first home, which has made it easier for 413 young people to obtain a mortgage without having to make a down payment, so the funds had to be expanded after the initial amount was exhausted in four months.

Furthermore, in recent months the construction of 65 of the 97 has been authorized. protected housing announced that we announced to allocate to affordable social rental and in 2025 these policies and other new ones will continue.