The Extremadura de Agriculture counselor alleges that 42 other farms with illegal wells also received the help of dry

The Extremadura Minister of Agriculture, Mercedes Morán, has acknowledged that the plot of which he holds in Almendralejo (Badajoz), and that she has an illegal well, received the direct and extraordinary help to the Viñedo de Secano that she created, granted and that she will now have to return, but claims that it is not the only exploitation of the land region of Barros in that situation.

The Extremadura Minister of Agriculture has a plot of vineyards with an illegal well

Sources from his counseling have explained to eldiario.es Extremadura that there are another 42 beneficiaries of the subsidy that will have to return it by verifying that their farms also have an illegal well. To do this, the Ministry of Agriculture agreed to initiate on September 9 the procedure for reimbursement of public aid, where the vineyards of the counselor were included. That is, Morán was not only responsible for creating, resolving and paying money, he is also responsible for sanctioning herself and the rest of farmers who benefited irregularly.

However, the PP leader has defended that the plot of which it owns with her brother, who is the one who explodes it, “met all the requirements” collected in the June 2024 call. But the truth is that it was a subsidy to the dry land viney All permits.

The president of the Board of Extremadura, María Guardiola, announced the implementation of subsidies to the vineyard and the Olivar de dryo at the inauguration of the Hall of Wine and the Olive of Extremadura (Iberovinac), now a year ago. According to the Executive, there were some agrarian organizations that demanded this money, six million euros, because these crops had run out of aid against drought in previous calls. The decree was approved at the end of May and in June the list of provisional beneficiaries was known, among which was the Mercedes Morán farm. In total, 3,509 farmers received funds.

Conflict of interest and a fine

When this newspaper revealed last September that the head of Agriculture has a land of vineyards with an illegal well in the land of Barros, Morán said that his counseling had already detected the situation by carrying out “a field control”, although he did not clarify when it occurred. What he said is that the “person” who exploits and cultivates the farm, that is, his brother, the relevant penalties in the European aids of the PAC and in conditionality had been applied.

But Morán will have to add to these self -imposed penalties a possible fine that could reach 10,000 euros for violating the Water Law, according to the Guadiana Hydrographic Confederation after an inspection of the plot. What is certain is that the person responsible for the PP will have to close the well because it is illegalizable when it is found in the groundwater mass of the land of Barros, which has been declared at risk for its overexploitation.

The existence of the illegal well and the collection of aid resolved by its Ministry is not the only front open by the head of Agriculture in relation to her plot. eldiario.es Extremadura He also published last June that Mercedes Morán refused to include his vineyards in the megaproject of irrigation of land of Barros, but is one of the properties affected by expropriations to undertake the infrastructure, so he devalues ​​his own lands. However, with the arrival of the PP to the government, this project has been slowed, which has been carrying almost three decades, and has been emptying funds to dedicate money to other projects.

The intention of the Board is to start it almost from scratch and with a surface much lower than 15,000 hectares of dry land that were going to convert into the soil initially adjusable.

The PSOE asks for its cessation

Meanwhile, the PSOE seeks that the case have political consequences for the counselor and for the executive of María Guardiola. The Socialists achieved this fall, with the abstention of Vox, that the Extremadura Assembly reproached the counselor and then claimed their resignation. And now after knowing that she has gained the aid to the dry land she distributes they have demanded again to Guardiola her “immediate” cessation.

The spokeswoman of the Socialists Extremadura, Isabel Gil Rosiña, has considered that Morán cannot “follow another minute” in her position, and has criticized that she tries to divert attention to whether ownership is shared or she does not exploit the vineyards or there are more farms with water collection without permission. “I do not say that there are no other equal wells in the land of Barros, that is work that other institutions must investigate, but we are demanded by public responsibility and exemplarity, and if it is a government position, with more reason,” he said.

The plot of the illegal well of the Extremadura counselor of Agriculture, of the PP, received drying aid created by herself



The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, also claimed “exemplarity” to the Minister of Agriculture on her last visit to Mérida: “Public positions are supposed to be a plus of exemplarity and, in that sense, I have confidence that the Minister of steps takes steps in that direction and making her performance an example for the whole of citizens.”