The Popular Party took the step this Friday and announced that it will call Vox next Monday to set up a negotiating table that will allow the investiture of Fernando López Miras as president of the Autonomous Community to go ahead.

This was announced by his Deputy Secretary for Organization and spokesman in the Regional Assembly, Joaquín Segado, who specified that the call will take place when the meeting of the Board of Spokespersons convened for Monday ends, in which the date of the Debate is expected to be agreed. of Investiture, foreseeably by the end of next week, as they take for granted from the same national leadership of the Popular Party in Madrid.

In any case, the PP maintains its intention to sign “a programmatic agreement” for the legislature and is not open, for now, to constituting a coalition government with Vox in the Region, as it will happen in the Valencian Community and in Extremadura, where yesterday the third major regional agreement reached by the parties chaired at the national level by Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Santiago Abascal, respectively, was closed.

«The PP is only two deputies from the absolute majority in the Regional Assembly. The left-wing parties, PSOE and Podemos, do not have enough seats to constitute an alternative. What corresponds is that we reach a programmatic agreement and that, as soon as possible, the new Government of the Region of Murcia begins to function, “said the parliamentary spokesman for the PP. “The basis of this agreement has to be the PP program, complemented by some measures that Vox can implement,” he added.

Joaquín Segado’s announcement, made in an interview at Cope, represents a thaw in relations between PP and Vox, which since the regional elections of 28-M had only met once and the meeting was unsuccessful because they failed to agree the composition of the Regional Assembly Table, from which Abascal’s party was left out.

In the town halls, there was only negotiation in those in which the two parties on the right needed to add because the PSOE had been the force with the most votes in the elections: Molina de Segura, Las Torres de Cotillas, Cieza and Puerto Lumbreras.

The constitution of the negotiating table, if Vox accepts the offer of the popular ones, represents an important step forward, although some very tough conversations are expected. The PP insists that it wants to govern alone in those autonomous communities in which it adds more than the left, such as the Balearic Islands and the Region of Murcia. Vox, for its part, is determined to enter the regional government, as Santiago Abascal and José Ángel Antelo have expressed on various occasions. The president of the party in the Region insists that his model is the Valencian Community, where Vox will have a vice-presidency and will manage three councils.

Likewise, it will not be easy to reach a programmatic agreement, since one of Vox’s flags is the repeal or, at least, the modification of the Law for the Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor, with the aim of reducing the limitations for farmers in the Campo from Cartagena.

The Government of Fernando López Miras has always said that it is not willing to renounce this regulation, which was approved in the last legislature with the votes in favor of PP, PSOE and Ciudadanos.

However, what happened in Extremadura, where the leader of the PP, María Guardiola, has finally accepted that Vox is in the Executive despite publicly assuring that it would not govern with those who deny sexist violence, now opens the door to any scenario in the Murcia region.

light and stenographers



Segado added that the intention of the PP is that these conversations with Vox are “absolutely transparent and public” so that “everyone knows the position and opinion of each one” on the different issues.

The spokesman differentiated the case of Extremadura from that of the Region. He recalled that the PP “did not win the regional elections” in that community, so, if it does not add its votes to those of Vox, “the PSOE would govern.” In the Region, the PSRM has no chance of forming a government, despite the fact that its leader, José Vélez, proposed himself for the inauguration. Segado insisted that Fernando López Miras can overcome the investiture “as long as Vox does not ally with the left” to block.