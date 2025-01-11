He Extraordinary Winter Draw of the National Lottery has brought luck to a total of eight Spanish provinces, where they have won the biggest prizes that were at stake this Saturday.

He first prizeendowed with 1.5 million euros for the series (150,000 euros per tenth), has been for the number 30,625. The winning tickets have been sold in three municipalities in three provinces, reports Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Specifically, this first prize has touched Valladolid, Alcoy Wall (Alicante) and To Coruña.

On the other hand, the second prize —endowed with 300,000 euros for the series, 30,000 euros per tenth—has corresponded to the number 57,383.

In this case, the winning tenths have been a little more distributed, having been sold in lottery administrations of Madrid capital, New Baztan (Madrid), Santiago de Compostela (A Coruña), To Manchica (Ourense), Burguillos (Seville) and Alzira (Valencia).

Lastly, the third prize —endowed with 150,000 euros for the series, 15,000 euros per tenth—has been for the number 13,355.

This award has remained entirely in Andalusia, since it has touched Cadiz, The Port of Santa María (Cádiz) and Seville.