This Saturday, February 10, from the León Stadium at 7:00 p.m., Club América visits Club León on the corresponding Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament where they will seek to break the bad streak of three games without knowing the victory and shake off the bitter pill. having lost midweek in Nicaragua in his debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 before him Real Esteli.
That way, Andres Guardado He will once again have the opportunity to face the Águilas as he did in his beginnings as a professional with Atlas more than 17 years ago, where he performed quite well when he faced the capital's team, as four of the six goals he scored with the red and black They went to the azulcrema goal, two in the regular phase and two in the Liguilla, in fact, all of them being real goalscorers and having as a client Guillermo Ochoa.
The first great goals were on Matchday 3 of the 2006 Apertura Tournament, he scored a long-distance double from Guillermo Ochoa to win the match 2-0 in favor of the red and black.
In the Liguilla of the same tournament, both teams met again and it was in the quarterfinals, they scored again in what was the second leg, however, the Guadalajara team was eliminated.
The last score was made a semester later, again in the quarterfinals but in the first leg of the 2007 Clausura Tournament, however, it was not of much use either, as the Águilas once again dispatched the Jalisciences.
