Come out lately Raúl de Tomás to double by day, against Fuenlabrada (4-0) and Albacete (0-3) only in the last week. Goals that increase Espanyol up to the leadership of the Second Division, which brings him closer to the goal of the return to First and that pose not one but until four challenges for such an insatiable forward like the man from Madrid, who always wants more and has nine games to make history. An exceptional four-leaf clover.

The first and most obvious of the challenges is its fight for the ‘top scorer’ in the silver category, which is getting closer and closer thanks to his paired targets. Actually, has reached 20 goals, for which he has far surpassed Umar Sadik, from Almería, who has 15, and hot on the heels of Uros Djurdjevic, the director of Sporting de Gijón, with 21 goals after scoring against Mirandés on Sunday. Since he is a professional, has never been able to win the award for the top gunner De Tomás, despite its great records. “Achieving the ‘top scorer’ would be an individual challenge; I am a very winning person and I’m going to fight for it, “he acknowledged after Albacete-Espanyol.

And therein lies your second challenge: exceed his top scorer, which stands at 24 he was able to score with Rayo Vallecano in the 2017-18 season, also in Second, and that they were worth to overcome Borja Iglesias (which earned the ‘Panda’ his signing for Espanyol) and Sergi Guardiola (both, with 22) but not to even overshadow Jaime Mata, who awarded the ‘top scorer’ with 33. With his current figures, Espanyol’s striker has passed the rest of his seasons in Second and First, where he also scored 14 at Rayo two years ago.

If he equals or improves his 24 goals of the 2017-18 season, Raúl de Tomás will have fulfilled another historical goal, which is that of become the Espanyol footballer who has scored the most in the same season. Last Thursday he precisely surpassed the maximum director in Second, Cayetano Ré, who in the 1969-70 season scored 17, and now – after surpassing the 19 of Raúl Tamudo in the 2003-04 academic year – He has the two greatest gunners in history ahead of him perica: 22 targets Jose Juncosa in LaLiga 1942-43 and Rafa Marañón in 1976-77.

Last but not least, against Albacete and especially against Fuenlabrada it was perceived that Raúl de Tomás seeks to certify a hat-trick, which in both cases he prowled, but which resists him with the Espanyol shirt. He did it as a professional four times with Rayo Vallecano, the last one in the First Division on January 11, 2019 against Celta de Vigo. Now he hopes to convert it to return to the top flight, but dressed in blue and white.