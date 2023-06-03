The first prize of the National Lottery Red Cross Extraordinary Draw this Saturday June 3 left more than six million euros in Cartagena divided into 40 tenths. Number 89294 was sold at administration number 25, Migueliko Lotteries, located in the Espacio Mediterráneo shopping center.

As reported by the establishment itself to LA VERDAD, there is no buyer loyal to 89294, since this combination is not common in this administration and it was by chance that they gave him four tickets with those digits for this extraordinary draw. Most of the tenths were sold at the window, and he assures that it is very distributed.

In addition to Cartagena, the municipalities of Valencia, Cornellá de Llobregat (Barcelona) and Belorado (Burgos) have also consigned the sales of this first prize in this raffle.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the raffle of the National lottery entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes of your tenth:

In addition, add the withdrawals 2, 5 and 4, who are rewarded with a return that is equivalent to the 15 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 150 euros if you have the complete series.