The workers of the municipal cleaning company of Lorca (Limusa) have three intense months ahead of them in which ‘Operation Chimney Sweep’ will be carried out, an extraordinary cleaning plan that will cover the streets of the city center, the neighborhoods and the districts which began this Thursday and will last until September.

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, who presented the operation in the Alameda de la Constitución with a significant deployment of company personnel and machinery, said that a “very important social demand” will be addressed due to the deficit in urban cleaning in the last four years, that his party also insistently denounced.

He explained that additional tasks will be carried out that during the day shift will consist of reinforcing the scrubber service, especially in the environment of containers and wastebaskets and in the areas most affected by canine urine.

The operation will cross the city in a linear fashion and will begin in the Apolonia neighborhood to continue through Los Angeles, Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, Ramblilla de Tejares, Avenida de Europa, the neighborhoods of San Cristóbal and San Diego, and high-rise neighborhoods. It will also extend through the Casas Blancas, Piñero and Calvario Viejo hills, and will last between two and three days in each neighborhood.

The ‘Operation Chimney Sweep’ will continue through La Alberca, Juan Carlos I avenue to Óvalo square, El Carmen, Pérez Casas, Jerónimo Santa Fe, the neighborhoods of San Pedro, San Juan, Santa María and San José. Later it will reach Alfonso X, La Viña, San Antonio, La Seda, Alameda de Cervantes, Sutullena, Virgen de las Huertas and the districts.

Gil added that a clearing route will also be carried out and the use of sweepers and blowers will be reinforced in areas with trees where leaves accumulate. A specific service will be contracted for the planned container washing work.

“The hours that are necessary” will be allocated to this extraordinary cleaning plan, said the mayor, who acknowledged that it has been difficult to balance the operation with staff vacations, although he pointed out that “the company has the capacity to double shifts.”

He assured that the plans of the government team are to increase the workforce, which is currently made up of 250 workers, 10% and that they will analyze if the machinery they have is adequate and if it is necessary to acquire new material.

After the operation, maintenance work will be carried out and citizen awareness campaigns will be intensified because “there is a clear problem of civility” in Lorca. The councilor warned that sanctions will be imposed on those who fail to comply with the municipal ordinance.