What do you plan to do with the money you won in the Christmas Lottery Jackpot? This is a recurring question that will be asked of all the winners of a winning ticket. If it corresponds to the Gordo, The amount to be pocketed will be 360,000 euros per tenth once the 20 percent of the Treasury bribe has been deducted. A budget more than enough to make that dream trip which, now, can be undertaken with all the comforts and luxuries. These are five possible destinations and experiences that can meet all expectations.

Enjoy a private island near Ibiza

Private island of Tagomago, near Ibiza. ALEX TIHONOV

Is called Tagomagus and is defined as the most exclusive private island in Europe and houses a luxury villa as its only residence. It is said that it was here that the love story between the Spanish star Norma Duval and the German millionaire Mathias Kühn. For a price of about twenty thousand euros per night You can enjoy this villa with five double bedrooms, each with a spa-style bathroom. The island has its own jetty with two sailing boats available for use and guests have butler service, babysitting if applicable, massages and yoga, pilates and tai chi classes.





Live the Orient Express experience

Car of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. LUDOVIC BALAY

The legendary train Venice Simplon-Orient-Express evokes the magic of the ancient travels of the aristocracy bathed in luxury and refinement, and always evokes a name consecrated in the history of universal literature: Agatha Christie. In 2025 the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will offer a new three-night voyage from Paris to Tuscany with Final stay at the luxurious Castello di Casole hotel. Along with this trip through Tuscany, the legendary train will celebrate the return of its route to Portofino, that will culminate in the iconic Splendido hotel.

Hotel Castello di Casole, in Tuscany. belmond.com

Prices from Paris to Tuscany start from 11,330 euros per person based on two guests sharing a historic compartment on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and two nights in a Junior Suite at Castello di Casole. Prices from Paris to Portofino start from 12,600 euros per person with the same regime on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and two nights in a Premium room at the Splendido hotel. Both itineraries include a overnight trip on the Orient-Express with butler service 24 hours a day, all meals with wine of the sommelier’s choice and exclusive menus selected by chef Jean Imbert.





169 days on a luxury cruise

Regent Seven Seas Suite. rssc.com

The Christmas Lottery Jackpot offers the possibility of taking a cruise around the world in the best cabin on a luxury ship. You can say goodbye to your co-workers and family for this journey of more than five months aboard the Seven Seas Mariner, departing and arriving in Miami after circumnavigating the world. This ship from the Regent Seven Seas shipping company is one of those classified as Great Luxury since it only displaces 50,000 tons and All cabins are suites with a balcony, whose prices range from 87,000 euros for a Deluxe Suite to 164,000 euros. of the Seven Seas Suite SS, the most expensive and exclusive, with between 55 and 80 square meters of surface area, several bathrooms, marble details, decorated with works of art and with 24-hour butler service.

Dream paradises in French Polynesia

Woman floating in the turquoise waters of Bora Bora island. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The turquoise water archipelagos of French Polynesia, in the South Seas, are for many travelers the closest thing to being in paradise on Earth. Many of its islands have fabulous resorts that offer private villas and luxury suites with all the comforts. As an example, a night in a mountain view bungalow suite at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora part of 6,500 euros per night. And already, make the round trip in Business class with Air France from Madrid, which costs from 8,000 euros per person.





Safari in Africa aboard a river cruise

An elephant and her calf cross the Chobe River in Chobe National Park, Botswana. Tiago Lopes Fernandez

Going on a safari in Africa is one of the great desires of many travelers. And a different way to experience it is on board a river cruise like those offered by companies like CroisiEurope or Zambezi Queen. In an experience that combines comfort and adventure, you navigate the majestic Chobe River, on the border between Namibia and Botswana, aboard a elegant boutique ship equipped with first-class suites, gourmet gastronomy and personalized services.

Hippos of the Chobe River. Getty Images

On the scales there are exciting experiences 4×4 safaris in Chobe and Moremi National Parks, which are home to impressive African wildlife, with elephants, lions, leopards and a rich variety of birds. Additionally, you can enjoy photo safaris in small boats that allow Get up close to hippos and crocodiles in their natural habitat. This exclusive trip has an average cost of eight thousand euros per person, based on a five-night stay. An incomparable experience to connect with the magic of Africa in a luxury environment.

