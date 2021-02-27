The multi-award-winning animated film Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no kamikakushi), released in 2001, which became the first and only anime film to win an Oscar Until now, it will be adapted to the theater by director John Caird (Les Misérables) and premiered on the Tokyo stage in February 2022.

The adaptation of the original work by Studio Ghibli, also immersed in the project, will be produced by the Toho film studio and will feature in the role of the protagonist, Chihiro, with Japanese actresses Kanna Hashimoto, 22, and Mone Kamishiraishi, 23, Toho detailed in a statement.

“We both liked John’s vision; he is a person we can trust,” said the original film’s producer, Toshio Suzuki, of his approval of the adaptation and that of the film’s director, Hayao Miyazaki. “I am wishing see Chihiro grow up on stage under his direction, “added the Japanese.

“Spirited Away” is Hayao Miyazaki’s seventh work, and the first anime to win an Oscar. / Photo AFP PHOTO / Tokuma International

Studio Ghibli had been reluctant to do this until 2019 authorized the kabuki theater adaptation, the traditional Japanese form of staging, in which a stylized choreographic language and the characteristic makeup of its actors prevail, of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Miyazaki’s manga, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the original premiere of the homonymous film.

Caird, winner of the Tony Award for Best Director for the Musical Les Misérables (The Miserables) Y Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare CompanyHe said he felt “excited and privileged” to work on this first theatrical adaptation.

“For many years I have regarded Hayo Miyazaki as one of the preeminent geniuses of world cinema and the greatest defender of the anime format,” he said in a statement.

The theatrical adaptation of Spirited Away, Miyazaki’s seventh feature film, debuted at the Toho Imperial Theater in Tokyo in February 2022 and performed there until March, before touring various cities in the Japanese archipelago.

Toho, who owns the distribution rights to the work, hopes to be able to take the work to other cities in Asia and Europe in the future.

“Spirited Away” was released in 2001 and became the highest grossing film in history, in Japan, until 2020.

Spirited Away it premiered in 2001 and became a mass phenomenon that led to it winning an Oscar. In addition, the film holds the only Golden Bear award, awarded by the Berlin Festival, which was awarded to an anime, and 33 other awards obtained in different parts of the planet.

The movie had been the highest grossing in history in Japan until December 2020, when it was overtaken by the first animated film of Guardians of the night (Kimetsu no yaiba) by Demon Slayer.

The plot stars Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who moves with her parents to a new home and ends up lost in a parallel world of spirit beings dominated by the witch Yubaba. The little girl will have to face an existential crisis and several challenges to get her parents back and return to the human world.

Source: EFE

