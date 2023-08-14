The oral trial against the former head of ETA José Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, josu veal, due to the attack against the Civil Guard headquarters in Zaragoza in December 1987 in which 11 people died -six of them minors- will have to wait. More than four years after he was arrested in the French Alps after 17 years on the run, the former leader of the terrorist organization has found an unsuspected ally in French justice to stay away from the bench of the National Court. The reason: the delay in the resolution of a case that Josu Ternera has pending in the courts of Paris keeps away without a date – legal sources speak of years – his extradition to Spain.

For this reason, the three magistrates who were going to try him for the attack in the Aragonese capital have agreed to annul the notice that set the hearing for January 9, 10 and 11, 2024, concluding that Josu Ternera, who He is currently 72 years old, he will not have been extradited by France for those dates, as stated in a recent court order to which EL PAÍS has had access. The decision is made at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which in a previous letter already concluded that, “until the defendant is tried for the pending proceedings in France, he will not be handed over to the Spanish justice system.” The judicial resolution does not set a new date to hold the hearing.

The trial for the attack on the Zaragoza barracks was going to be the first in Spain against Urrutikoetxea after his arrest in France in May 2019. In February last year, the National Court Prosecutor’s Office presented its indictment in which He asked for 2,354 years in prison for the former ETA leader. The public ministry considers that, when the attack was perpetrated, Josu Ternera was part of the “executive committee” of ETA that made the decision to plant the car bomb that caused that massacre, the third with the most fatalities in the history of the terrorist organization . Urrutikoetxea has always denied having anything to do with that attack.

After being arrested in France four years ago, Josu Ternera entered prison, but at the end of July 2020 a Paris judge ordered his release with a telematic control bracelet and the obligation to reside in the French capital. 11 months later, the French court relaxed these measures and allowed him to move to the Basque-French town of Anglet, where his partner and daughter lived, leaving as the only precautionary measure that of showing up three times a week at the police station closest to his new home. . Currently, he only has to do it once every seven days, detail legal sources.

During this time, Urrutikoetxea has been acquitted in one of two cases against him in France, and for which the French Prosecutor’s Office requested five years in prison. The only pending is one in which he is accused of a crime of association of criminals for terrorist purposes ―the equivalent of the crime of integration into a terrorist organization of the Spanish Penal Code― for his alleged membership of ETA between 2002 and 2005. It is about facts for which Josu Ternera was already sentenced in absentia in 2010 to seven years in prison, but whose ruling the former ETA leader appealed after his arrest. The Paris Court of Appeal agreed with him and ordered the case file to be returned to the investigating judge to start the whole process over again, considering that the judicial investigations were flawed by initial “minimalist investigations” and a final arrest warrant. irregular”.

It is this cause that stalls his extradition to Spain. Until the investigation is conducted again, the hearing is held, there is a final sentence and, if convicted, the sentence is served, the former head of ETA will not be handed over to the Spanish justice system. In addition, when he is free, the National Court does not have the possibility of requesting from Paris the temporary handing over of him to judge him, as it has done with ETA members who are serving sentences in France.

In Spain, the judicial panorama of the historic ETA member is more complex. When he was arrested, the National Court demanded his delivery for four summaries. In addition to the attack on the Zaragoza barracks, the French courts have already authorized his extradition to stand trial for financing ETA through the herriko tabernas, venues attended by supporters of the left abertzale radical. Of the other two, one was for the indictment for crimes against humanity in which other former ETA chiefs are also indicted.. The French justice rejected this request, considering that this crime does not exist in the French penal code. The fourth cause is for the murder in Vitoria, in 1980, of Luis María Hergueta, director of the Michelin company. France accepted in the first instance to grant the delivery, but Josu Ternera appealed the decision and the French judges have yet to rule.

In addition, Urrutikoetxea is one of the 23 former members of the successive leadership of the gang who are being investigated by the National Court when eight cases have been reactivated in recent months to try to elucidate the alleged responsibility of all of them as mediate authors -what is popularly known as “intellectual authors” – in crimes committed when they held a position in the leadership of ETA. In the case of Josu Ternera, the judge of the National Court Alejandro Abascal admitted against him, in January 2022, a complaint for the car bomb in the T-4 of the Madrid airport that killed two people and put an end to the Gang truce in December 2006.

The magistrate made this decision after receiving a report from the National Police that placed Urrutikoetxea at the head of the organization until 2007 and, therefore, when that bomb exploded, something that the former ETA leader denies. This summary has also included the statements of two former members of ETA to whom the National Court gave the status of protected witnesses last March. One of them gave Josu Ternera almost absolute power within the terrorist organization: “He commanded and controlled all the structures.”