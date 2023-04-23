Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) flew this Saturday afternoon from San Francisco International Airport to Los Angeles, where he will remain for less than 4 hours before taking off for Lima (Peru), according to EFE.

EFE was able to capture the moment inside the San Francisco Airport in which Toledo, who was transported in a wheelchair and dressed in a green jacket, was taken inside the aircraft by, apparently, a security official in street.

The former president also had his hands hidden under a blue blanket, a strategy commonly used in Peru to hide the fact that he was handcuffed.

The second and last flight will take place at 9:10 p.m. local California time (4:10 GMT on Sunday) to land at the Jorge Chávez Airport in the Andean capital on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. local time (12:30 GMT), sources from LATAM Airlines informed EFE. , the company in charge of operating the flight.

According to the newspaper El Comercio, Toledo will be guarded by a group of US bailiffs who will hand him over to the Peruvian authorities, who will be in charge of transferring him inside the airport to the Police Aviation headquarters to meet with representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Interpol and the National Penitentiary Institute.

Sued by the Peruvian Justice since 2017, the founder of Perú Posible is accused of having allegedly received some 35 million dollars from the Odebrecht company, after favoring it in the bidding for contracts for the construction of the South Interoceanic Route that connects Peru with Brazil.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office has requested for him sentences of 20 years and 6 months in prison for the concession of sections 2 and 3 of this highway; 35 years for section 4, and 16 years and 8 months for alleged money laundering in the Ecoteva Case. In March of this year, the Public Ministry also requested the expropriation of the real estate of the former head of the Peruvian Executive and his family environment.

Last hours of Toledo in San Francisco

The last 24 hours have been spent in the Maguire correctional facility, located in Redwood City, 60 kilometers from San Francisco, after turning himself in at the Northern District Court of California this Friday morning.

The founder of the extinct Perú Posible party has lived in the San Francisco Bay, a place he met during his academic years at the University of San Francisco first and then at Stanford University, since in 2017 he was claimed by the Peruvian authorities due to these alleged links with Odebrecht.

In 2019, he was arrested in California, passing through the Santa Rita prison and the Maguire correctional facility itself, but he was released months later, already in 2020, after alleging that his health problems could worsen with the spread of the coronavirus.

The politician popularly known as “El Cholo” has exhausted all available resources and legal figures to avoid his extradition and remain under house arrest. And it is that last Wednesday, federal judge Thomas S. Hixson, of the Court of the Northern District of California, ordered that he surrender to execute his extradition to Peru, to which the State Department of State had given the green light two months before. USA

The Odebrecht Case also affected former Peruvian presidents Alan García (1985-1990 and 2006-2011), Ollanta Humala (2011-2016), Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), as well as the 3-time presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).