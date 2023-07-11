The announcement was made discreetly. The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) referred to Eleazar Medina Rojas as “a person of Mexican nationality required by the Federal Court of the District of Columbia, for the crimes of criminal association and against health” and said that The Chelelo, as the capo is known, “he served between 2000 and 2010 as the leader of a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking,” although he omitted the name of the cartel and the last name of the accused. Behind the brief statement about his extradition to the United States hides the story of one of Washington’s most coveted targets in the last two decades, one of the most feared lieutenants of Los Zetas.

Almost immediately after he was handed over to US agents at the Mexico City International Airport, authorities announced that Medina Rojas, 51, was wanted on two counts of drug trafficking in the United States, for trafficking cocaine and marijuana. . The White House identified him as one of the high command of La Compañía, the fruit of the alliance between the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas. But the accusation was not new. It was formulated, in fact, in May 2013, 10 years ago.

File from March 2010 detailing the leaders of Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel, among which ‘El Chelelo’ appears. treasury secretary

Among the 26 drug traffickers that appear in it are bosses like Miguel Treviño Morales, alias Z-40, leader of the group of hit men; Heriberto Lazcano, known simply as He lazcaor Antonio Cárdenas Guillén, nicknamed Tony Storm and brother of Osiel Cárdenas, the founder of the Gulf Cartel. Antonio was killed in 2010 by the Armed Forces in Tamaulipas, the historical stronghold of the criminal group. Osiel pleaded guilty that same year in the United States and received a 25-year prison sentence. The government of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and its US counterparts pointed to Los Zetas as the main “generators of violence” in the country. They were just the first years of the war on drugs and the Mexican authorities considered the Gulf Cartel practically dismantled, a criminal organization that has still made headlines in recent weeks.

El Chelelo had a lower profile, but his role in the criminal structure was key. Medina Rojas was the plaza boss of the cartel in Monterrey, the second most populous metropolitan area in the country, and controlled several territories in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas. In April 2007, he was arrested along with seven accomplices in the middle of a spectacular operation in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, accused by the extinct Attorney General’s Office (PGR) of “being one of the main murderers and kidnappers of the Cartel del Gulf”.

The kingpin tried to evade arrest by introducing himself as Erick González Martínez, a false identity. But it was hard to break free. The agents found $170,000 in cash, several luxury cars, an arsenal of long and short weapons, high-caliber pistols covered in golden brass, more than a dozen bulletproof vests, and jewelry worth more than one million pesos. Less than six months had passed since the Calderón Administration, but the wave of violence was already omnipresent in the Mexican press. It was reviewed by the PGR and the Secretary of Security of Genaro García Luna as the second most important blow against the drug cartels until then, only behind the confiscation of more than 207 million dollars from the Chinese businessman Zhenli Ye Gon, which occurred a month before. .

Some of the weapons confiscated in the operation in which Medina Rojas was captured in April 2007. William Perea

It was not the first encounter of El Chelelo with justice. In 1996 he was arrested with 153 kilos of marijuana, according to what the PGR said at the arrest press conference, but he was released thanks to an injunction. In that appearance, he was linked to at least one case of murder and trying to enter the United States without papers. During a period that the authorities did not detail, he was in the custody of agents from Laredo (Texas), but in a new act of escapism he had reappeared on the other side of the border as one of the most bloodthirsty bosses.

Following the 2007 arrest, Medina Rojas received an eight-year prison sentence. Since then, the accusations have been made in the United States, the files show two cases open since 2008. The extradition, however, did not materialize, despite the fact that a peak of extraditions was reached during Calderonism. Between 2007 and 2012, 587 defendants were transferred to face US justice. With Enrique Peña Nieto there were only 394 extraditions from 2013 to 2018, according to data from the US Congress.

After serving his sentence, El Chelelo went straight back into business. US authorities say he played a key role in coordinating drug shipments to his country from 2000 to February 2010, despite the fact that he was in jail in Mexico for the final stretch of those years. They also accuse Medina Rojas and other members of the cartel of operating in countries such as Panama, Colombia and Guatemala. In March 2010, he was included in the so-called black list of the Treasury Department and all his assets in the international banking system were frozen. All while he was in prison. By 2016 he was out and about again.

At the end of 2018, El Chelelo stumbled unexpectedly. He was arrested in an exclusive subdivision of Mérida (Yucatán) for committing a traffic violation. Just as he did a decade earlier, Medina Rojas presented himself with a false name and identification, he said his name was Máximo Tomás Roberto. But his profile fit the DEA’s description. “The fugitive may be armed and dangerous. Do not try to capture it, ”he warned himself. After being discovered, he threatened the elements that detained him, according to various local media. “They don’t know who they’re messing with,” he warned them.

In another twist in the story, to the astonishment of the authorities, the judge handling his case argued that the traffic violation was not reason enough to keep him in jail and ordered his release. At the same time that he caressed his release from prison, an operation coordinated by Interpol was mounted to recapture him. He himself noticed and refused to leave the court. Finally, he was handcuffed, escorted by agents and taken on a government plane to the maximum security prison in the Altiplano, reserved for highly dangerous prisoners.

El Chelelo was notified of the extradition order against him as soon as he set foot in the prison located in the center of the country, the same one where Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán escaped in July 2015, through a mile-long tunnel. The capo managed to delay the judicial process for another five years, until his extradition was announced last Sunday night. His delivery, in fact, took place last Thursday and without making much noise. After in and out of prison for nearly 30 years, Medina Rojas will face a new trial in the District of Columbia.

