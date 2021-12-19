The Russian embassy commented on the extradition of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin from Switzerland to the United States. The diplomatic mission called it another episode of Washington’s hunt for Russians in third countries, reports TASS…

“We are deeply disappointed with the decision of the Swiss Federal Office of Justice and the hasty organization of the extradition of Russian citizen V. D. Klyushin, who has been under arrest since March 21 at the US extradition request, which took place on December 18,” commented Vladimir Khokhlov, press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Switzerland.

Klyushin’s extradition became known on Saturday, December 18. He was arrested in the canton of Wallis at the end of March 2021 and taken into custody pending an extradition order. On June 9, it became known that the United States was awaiting the extradition of the Russian. The businessman is accused of trade in classified information.

Klyushin’s lawyers sent a complaint to the ECHR. And the Russian embassy sent a note to the Swiss Federal Office of Justice. The document said that the extradition should be suspended until the ECtHR ruling.