The Cruz Azul Soccer Club is going through a severe crisis during this tournament, after five games in the Apertura 2023 tournament, it records four losses and one draw, something that has sunk it to the bottom of the classification table.
The Machine is uphill despite all the restructuring they carried out, dropping several ‘sacred cows’ and making several signings in the summer transfer market.
Now, as if that were not enough, on this date 6 that they will play this weekend they have to visit Club de Fútbol Monterrey, a team that is experiencing a good moment and returns from having the best participation of a Mexican club in the League Cup 2023.
In addition, he has extra pressure because his numbers are negative in his visits to the Sultana del Norte against the Gang, since they still do not know what it is to win in the ‘Steel Giant’.
Since the inauguration of the BBVA Stadium, the Machine has played nine games at the ‘Steel Giant’, where the royal team boasts great records that allow it to reach this match as favourites.
The precedents clearly indicate a negative balance for the visitors who have five draws and four losses, even without knowing the sweetness of the victory at home for the albiazules.
The clashes between Monterrey and Cruz Azul at BBVA
|
Date
|
Local
|
Result
|
Visitor
|
09/12/2015
|
Monterey
|
1-1
|
Blue Cross
|
07/30/2016
|
Monterey
|
1-1
|
Blue Cross
|
02/14/2018
|
Monterey
|
2-2
|
Blue Cross
|
12/05/2018
|
Monterey
|
1-0
|
Blue Cross
|
03/30/2019
|
Monterey
|
2-2
|
Blue Cross
|
10/31/2020
|
Monterey
|
1-0
|
Blue Cross
|
01/22/2022
|
Monterey
|
2-2
|
Blue Cross
|
09/06/2022
|
Monterey
|
3-2
|
Blue Cross
|
10/15/2022
|
Monterey
|
3-0
|
Blue Cross
