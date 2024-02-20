Even the nicest SUV you can buy now is available with 306 hp. It is therefore slightly disappointing that the most powerful electric car from the sporting brand Cupra only had 231 hp. And while the Seat Leon with a petrol engine has had a hefty 310 hp for more than 15 years. With the arrival of this Cupra Born VZ, the electric hatchback is finally starting to get a bit hot.

VZ stands for it Veloz, which means fast in Spanish. This Born gets 327 hp and 545 Nm, which means it reaches 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. This makes it just as fast as the current Cupra Leon with 300 hp, but still not as fast as the old Seat Leon Cupra with 300 hp and all-wheel drive. With a top speed of 200 km/h, the Born VZ also rivals the petrol Cupras. Although we immediately say that you really don't want to drive much faster with an EV, because then your battery will be empty immediately.

Volkswagen's sportiest brand

We don't want to say that 327 hp is little, but if you look at how much hp electric cars from other brands have, you might expect more from Volkswagen's sportiest brand. Even if it's just to load the brand – this is a bit cool. On the other hand: for 90 percent of car buyers (or lease drivers), more than 300 hp is more than enough. And ultimately it's about the people who buy the car, and not about people whining online about a brand making cars with too little horsepower.

You can recognize the Cupra Born VZ by the special 20-inch rims with sportier tires. The car also carries VZ badges. Inside, you get a sportier interior with bucket seats. The chassis has been made sportier for the occasion and the brakes should feel more powerful. The Cupra Born VZ can travel 570 kilometers on one battery charge. The price for the fastest Born is not yet known.