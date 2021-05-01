Real Madrid is played in four days the season, the League and the Champions League, and again with the midfield suffering. VAlverde does not finish overcoming the Covid-19, Kroos has the physical supported with threads and ended up against Chelsea by the hair and Modric has been stoically enduring the beating of matches for some time (he has only stopped playing two this season and it was due to injury). Barcelona’s weekly puncture against Granada puts the League on fire and forces Madrid to redouble their efforts this Saturday at El Sadar. Zidane is meditating on going back to the castillista Antonio Blanco to support the fragile scaffolding of the center of the white field.

The acid test for Blanco was 0-3 at Cádiz where he started for the first time and the previous day, when he made his debut playing 31 ‘in Getafe despite having completed Castilla-Talavera 27 hours before. He also played against Betis, 13 minutes, again entering action as a substitute. The statistics and performance metrics of the Cordovan midfielder are also encouraging Zidane, because the boy, 20 years old, does not out of tune. The numbers that Blanco averages for every 90 minutes of play are halfway between the numbers offered by Kroos and those provided by Casemiro.

Without going further, the youth squad averages 11.7 steals with the Madrid first team, for the 11.3 balls he is recovering Case in this 2020-21. What’s more, he doubles Kroos’ performance there, with 5.8 recoveries. Before being recruited for the last time by Zizou, Blanco won 59 games against rival footballers for Castilla de Raúl. A real stopper. Although Blanco’s style resembles that of the Teuton, in the opportunities he has had, he has not been able to replicate the good work of Toni in successful long passes, a specialty of the German (8.6 per game, 4 for Blanco, the same by the way, Casemiro). Within the ‘duel’ statistics, these show that Blanco has more fondness to influence the opposing area, with 8.7 passes in the last third of the opposing field, for the 5.2 sent by the 14 madridista.

The averages of Antonio Blanco, Kroos and Casemiro this season with Real Madrid.

Has had less wear

The physical conditions play in favor of Blanco to be that new lung that an exhausted Real Madrid demands. This season no injuries and the fact of alternating calls for Zidane where he did not play with Castilla’s matches has resulted in him being quite fresh in this last month of competition. He has barely played 1,662 minutes, yes, in Castilla they have always been of the highest quality. Of his 19 games for Raúl, in all but one he started and was only substituted twice. Blanco does not burn the ball and has fresh legs, just what Madrid needs now.