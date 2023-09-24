Fire is life in the festivals of the Carthaginians and Romans. With the lighting of the flame in the cauldron on Molinete Hill, the celebrations begin each year and with the extinguishing in the camp, the next year’s celebrations begin again. Last night, the banners of the fifty troops and legions walked through the streets of the festival site, silencing their rooms to solemnize the moment of extinguishing the Sacred Fire before authorities, directors of the Federation and main figures. It was the farewell to the ongoing festivities and the welcome to the new cycle.

The ‘Hymn to Cartagena’ sounded again years later on the large esplanade: in 2021 there was no camp due to health restrictions and the shutdown took place in Torres Park with masks and safety distances; In 2022 the event was suspended due to the torrential rains that ruined that culmination.

However, last night the esplanade of the Cartagonova stadium was full of people ready to enjoy the festivities until the last minute with a fireworks display that, in theory, is a farewell and closing ceremony. Because, although during that parade of banners there was silence in the camp momentarily, some troops and legions returned to playing the music behind the rockets to burn their last cartridges.

Those in charge of putting out the fire were the president of the Federation of Troops and Legions, José Antonio Meca, the suffet of the Carthaginian Council, Víctor Nieto, and the president of the Roman Senate, Javier Isbert. Previously, there were exciting words of gratitude and expressions of festive and Cartagena pride from Aníbal and Himilce (Julio Guillamón and Esther Escolar, and the children Pedro Solano and Carolina Mir) and from Escipión and Emilia Paula (Francisco Javier Argudo and María Montserrat, as well as José Álamo and Sofía Victoria in the children’s version). The Councilor for Security, José Ramón Llorca, intervened on municipal representation.

Brotherhood meal in Hannibal’s Troops.



J. M Rodríguez / AGM







The culmination was a colorful fifteen-minute pyrotechnic show to the rhythm of different types of music: from the epic melodies that serve as the soundtrack to party shows to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’, to culminate with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. ‘ by Queen.

Gunpowder left behind the great performances and parades, the camping nights and the revelry until dawn. On the last day of Year XXXIV there were brotherhood meals in different groups, as well as open bars in almost all of them so that the people of Cartagena could have a snack and eat. Meca said it in his farewell words: the festivals are from Cartagena.