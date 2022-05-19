Who knows if anyone remembers the Gombe war. It was a terrible war beyond all measure, fought in the 70s of the last century between two peoples in the immaculate forests of Tanzania, which lasted four years and ended only with the total annihilation of the defeated people. Every war is a tragedy without measure, but this one had unique catastrophic consequences; the reason is that it was not fought between humans, one of their endless wars, but between two communities of chimpanzees, the hominids studied for a lifetime by the anthropologist Jane Goodall, whose peaceful nature and innate cooperative nature, whose complex and fascinating rites of pacification and reconciliation had been observed and studied, and excluded the practices of ferocious violence and the will of annihilation so typical of homo sapiens. The Gombe War was not only a painful trauma for Goodall, who had seen her wards tear apart after growing up together in happy harmony and fraternal collaboration, but for those, myself included, who were certain that murderous violence between groups of the same species there was a deviance, a disease germinated within the human, a peculiar curse of his. We learn from the monkeys, we told ourselves while reading the best seller Make peace among the monkeys, and now we knew they looked like us in a distressing way, Eden was infected too, or, worse, Eden was that too. And we, orphans of the natural goodness of the beings closest to us, in unbridgeable loneliness we can only appeal to ourselves, who know how to generate unspeakable wickedness and yet we are also capable, unique, of an antidote. We can be challenged by divine judgment, we can be challenged by the moral law in our hearts, that’s all we have, and it’s our business alone; unlike any other living thing, we can choose what we want to be, listen to the voice that questions us or deny ourselves. And I am still here wondering if it is not too little, too fragile to carry, too delicate to keep what we have; infinite times God died by our hand and infinite we fed by sinking our teeth into our hearts. Yet I also know that the mere fact of asking me tells me that not all my heart is consumed, that, despite Guccini and myself we are now so old, once again for the umpteenth time I start singing without shame that if God dies it is for three days and then it rises again, In what we believe … in what we want … in the world we will do … And I am reminded of a beautiful thing that happened to me in the worst of places.

In preparation for the G8 in Genoa twenty years ago, the authorities first took steps to isolate the heart of the matter, the place where the powerful of the Earth would discuss the future of humanity, from the rest of the city and the world, raising high , impassable barriers. The barriers were of black metal but soon they took on the color of flowers that the people of Genoa went to tie to the bars together with notes, a thought, a state of mind, a complaint were written in the notes; Personal messages were not rare, the barriers in the city had divided old parents from their children, lovers from their beloved, old friends, and in the area closest to the core at a certain moment the telephone lines had stopped working. On Wednesday morning a large banner painted in elegant characters facing the side where the grown-ups would face appeared hanging on the barrier towards the Pollaioli hillside, the banner said: there must be no war between you and me or between us and you or between you and them. It seemed to me a thought of stupendous truth, and I was enlightened by it, it was, kind and peremptory, a universal ceasefire warning. I don’t know if it was an invention or a quotation, Google knows nothing about it and therefore it is probably the result of a clear, anonymous wisdom; a prophetic voice that sweetly articulates the only saving truth, the only possible redemption of the human. Who knows if the powerful read that banner, if any interpreters took the trouble to translate for non-native speakers, certainly that ceasefire was not welcomed even in the particular contingency of that moment, and in a couple of days there was he had the first chilling, inhuman check between the Diaz school and the Bolzaneto barracks. Today we live crudely yet another proof of this, the powerful of the Earth do not know how to read and with their strong reasons they invite us to unlearn how to do it. Yet it is easy, there are no simpler, clearer words, there is no better idea, there must be no war between you and me or between us and you or between you and them. Must not, and therefore the duty, and therefore the divine judgment, the moral law, we have nothing better than this, because it does not work, because it seems unlikely, stupid, even criminal, to cease fire?

As far as I know, it happened only once that those words became a fact, the universal ceasefire, at least for what the universe was for those who called it, that is Christianity, and it happened a thousand years, to be precise in 1179. The 3rd Lateran Council established The Truce of God, the ban on all forms of war and reprisals in the periods from Advent to Christmas and from Lent to Easter; a sanction was established for those who had broken it, the harshest penalty, excommunication. The pope of that council was Alexander III, he was not a saint, but he was a politician with a long view and he knew he had to put an end to the endless war between Barbarossa and the Lombard League; Frederick I had invaded the territories of Padana Italy to assert his imperial power over the free municipalities, which federated and beat him in Legnano, so as to induce him to ask for a truce, a truce that was signed in Venice, in neutral territory. Pope Alexander in his foresight wanted to add the hand of God to the truce between the two contenders, the one between all possible contenders, and to the human signatures. to the last serf the fear of hell was greater than any ambition, any servile obligation. Today we would have a more up-to-date hell to fear, the ultimate war, the atomic war. Yet today even this no longer seems to strike terror enough to impose a truce on us, neither between you and me, us and you, and them. Do we then need an even more terrifying hell, if ever there is one? Is this all that remains to impose on our heart to memorize those few words? I don’t know, and I don’t stop wondering while the voice asks me.