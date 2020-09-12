Soccer returns, as we speak territory Buñuel. So perhaps I am going again to the recurring dream of world of Argentina. Nightmares of 1978. However not with Amaral, that Brazilian defender who screwed up the lifetime of Cardeñosa, nor with the papers of the bar within the pores and skin of Kempes nor with the shamelessness of Videla. I catch a glimpse of my father with the Spanish staff, concentrated with out leaving The Martona, there the place we uncover the seventies face of exterminating soccer, which is right here to remain.

The confinement is now psychological. Nor can I escape now from these unleashed docuseries (when is that this methadone going to cease?) That sneak you into the kitchen of a soccer membership, and reveal the thriller of the dressing room as if I wrote it Aaron Sorkin. They make you wish to lock your self as much as philosophize with Mourinho, who earlier than we had enjoyable fascinated with Anton Meana: “We’re hooked on our life in soccer, and we do not prefer to name it work as a result of it does not appear to make us joyful.”

LaLiga begins with out an viewers within the stands.

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA (DIARIO AS)



The ball was slipped on the 7 1/2 ground of The right way to be John Malkovich. It’s however it’s not, and extra now that Charlie kaufman has learn our minds once more, in entrance of the complete blast quantity of Nolan in Tenet, seems, like a whisper, the echo of I am pondering of quitting title that nor painted to face the League of the masks that begins. We additionally understand that we have now already been buzzing for 30 years Jerry goldsmith with Sunday’s video games is one other joyous condemnation. For individuals who take into consideration Schwarzenegger (or in Sharon stone) with the tune of Whole problem, this isn’t your column.

Both him or us, there is no such thing as a different. And soccer at all times wins. In a position to rationalize all the things we have now misplaced on this time, we protest the absence of public, the suitability of the 5 adjustments or the odious hydration pause, and we suspect that they may block it on us if the pandemic ever occurs. , Because the VAR, the faceoff drop or involuntary arms. We sulk, however we won’t flip our backs on him. The League is again, exterminating soccer will not allow us to escape.