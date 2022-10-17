“I’m fine, now to support the team as much as I can and from now on working to return as soon as possible”, was the message that Javi Rueda, a Real Murcia footballer who had to retire yesterday injured in the first part of the match, sent to the Murcianists yesterday afternoon. This was accompanied by a photo of the soccer player, at his home, in which he showed his right leg dressed in a large bandage.

The right-back will undergo different tests today, an ultrasound or an MRI depending on the inflammation he presents, to determine the degree of the sprain and his recovery time once the medical staff of Real Murcia headed by the traumatologist Francisco Martínez has Ruled out ruptured ligaments in his right ankle.

Out of the ‘playoffs’



Real Murcia’s draw, the third at home since the season began, has taken the Grana team out of the playoff positions, although it allows the team led by Simón to continue to cling to the positions of privilege. In fact, after matchday eight they are sixth, with 12 points, the same as Intercity, the last team that would play for promotion if the league ended today. Eldense is the leader with 19 points, two more than Castellón, which is second. The granas are only three away from relegation.