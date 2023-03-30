The authorities of the Brazilian capital reported this Wednesday that security in the city will be reinforced from midnight, in order to prevent riots this Thursday, when former president Jair Bolsonaro is expected to return to the country.

The Secretary of Security of the Federal District of Brasilia, Sandro Avelar, explained that the operation will include a partial closure of vehicle traffic on the Esplanade of the Ministriesan avenue in which the buildings of the Public Power are concentrated.

The police presence will be more numerous in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, where the headquarters of the Presidency, the Supreme Court and Parliament are located, which On January 8, they were assaulted and looted by Bolsonarists who tried to force a coup against the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The progressive leader assumed power on the past 1st. January, two days after Bolsonaro, still in office, traveled to the United States with the clear intention of not transferring office after an electoral defeat that he has not yet acknowledged.

According to what Avelar told journalists, the government’s intelligence services monitor the movements of the Bolsonaro far-right on social networks in order to prevent any call for demonstrations on the occasion of Bolsonaro’s return.

The Federal Police is responsible for the airport, the Military Police and the traffic department will monitor the streets and the Civil Police will act in intelligence.

Although he indicated that, until now, no public events are expected, the city’s police agencies “will be alert,” he assured. “The Federal Police is responsible for the airport, the Military Police and the traffic department will monitor the streets and the Civil Police will act in intelligence,” she said, referring to the role of each security body.

The return of Bolsonaro has been announced by the Liberal Party (PL)whom he joined in 2021 and who has named him “honorary president” after his frustrated campaign in search of re-election against Lula, who defeated him at the polls last October by a difference of 1.8 percentage points.

The PL has not called any act to receive Bolsonaro, who only has a visit to the party headquarters scheduled for this Thursday, in which his wife, Michelle de Paula Firmo, presides over the women’s chapter.

Lula’s government has declined to comment on the return of the former president, who according to the PL returns to the country with the “task” of regrouping the forces of the right, partially atomized since Lula was in power.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said this Wednesday that neither the government nor Lula “have an opinion” or any “concern” with the return of “a citizen who calls himself from the opposition.”

Some 400 followers of the former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, at an event in Florida, United States. Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Bolsonaro responds to the courts in a dozen processes that the majority are now processing in the first instance, since he has lost the privileges that his position guaranteed.

It is the ordinary Justice is investigated for encouraging coup acts, for discredit campaigns against the electoral Justice, for disseminating false information, for alleged economic and power abuses, among other causes.

Five processes remain in the Supreme Courtone of whom tries to determine the “intellectual authorship” of the frustrated coup on January 8 and in which he appears as being investigated.



In recent weeks, an investigation has been added, which has not yet reached the courts, into valuable gifts that he received from Saudi Arabia in his capacity as president and kept after leaving power, despite the fact that he had to deliver them to the State. According to local media, the Federal Police have summoned Bolsonaro to testify in this case on April 5, although no official source has confirmed that information.

EFE