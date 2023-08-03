The Governing Council of the Autonomous Community approved this Thursday, through a decree law, the extension of the urban moratorium of the Mar Menor. The rule will enter into force this same day, after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM), and will be in force until the initial approval of the Land Management Plan for the Vertiente Basin. The veto of new urban developments, understood as those without initial approval before the entry into force of the Law for the protection and recovery of the Mar Menor, maintains the same exclusion areas included in the moratorium approved three years ago in the Regional Assembly and which expires today.

The counselor spokesman, Marcos Ortuño, recalled in the press conference after the Council that the decree law will have to be endorsed by the Regional Assembly within 30 days. And when asked about the possibility of a new promotion going ahead, such as the expansion of the Las Dunas shopping center, in Cabo de Palos, he assured that the same blockade is maintained as up to now.

The legal text will undergo some changes in terms of its wording, to “clarify interpretative doubts” exposed by the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia. It is, according to the executive, to solve “the indeterminacy of the terms that are used” in sections 1 and 2 of article 16. For the moment, the sources consulted did not specify what the changes are and their specific impact on current projects . In addition, the decree states that the temporary exclusion areas will be defined with “technical precision”, specifically they will be georeferenced.

In addition to these variations to increase “legal certainty”, the regional government has included the obligation that “all developments already started must incorporate sustainability measures and nature-based solutions”.

The text also affects city councils, which may only initiate new planning instruments when the territorial planning plan is initially approved, which depends on the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure and which continues without a date.

Ortuño stressed that the executive of Fernando López Miras could not allow “the automatic lack of protection” of the Mar Menor at the urban level, which, he said, meant the “botch” of the extension proposal presented by the PSOE in the regional parliament. Ortuño defended that “today the Government is taking a step forward” with “forcefulness.”