The Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis inaugurated the extension of 22.92 km of new highway in the Pergamino variant of National Route 8, in Section VII Fontezuela, which included the investment of $ 5,957 million and that extends outside the urban area of ​​that municipality.

As reported, the highway work facilitates entry to the city of Pergamino, separating heavy traffic from urban, and benefits 4,673 vehicles that circulate per day.

“Today the most important public work that we Argentines have is to start up our country. The new Parchment Variant of Route 8 will allow to continue promoting this productive corridor ”, stated Katopodis during the event.

The head of the Public Works area was accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro; the Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof; and the administrator of the National Highway, Gustavo Arrieta.

Katopodis stressed that “this is one of the 1500 works that we have been carrying out throughout the country, to continue integrating the cities. There is no doubt that Buenos Aires is the locomotive that has the potential and the strength to carry out the process of putting standing up to the Argentina of development ”.

Minister Gabriel Katopodis (Public Works), of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, and Governor Axel Kicillof.

The work also included dynamic access to cities, alternative roads for heavy transport in urban ejidos and smart signage to reduce the rate of road accidents. Likewise, the construction of three high-level railways and two crossings at different levels with local roads will be carried out.

The RN 8 Highway is a trunk corridor of the Province of Buenos Aires that links the Province with Santa Fe, Córdoba and San Luis, it has an extension of 229 kilometers in total and the sections of Highway under construction connect the towns of Pilar , Exaltation of the Cross, San Antonio de Areco, Capitán Sarmiento, Arrecifes and Pergamino.

Look also