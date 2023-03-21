The government canceled the increase in the period of stay in Russia for Ukrainians from the DPR and LPR
The Russian government canceled a decree dated December 29, 2018, according to which the period of stay in the country for residents of the then-unrecognized Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR) was increased to 180 days. The corresponding document is published on the official website.portal legal information.
