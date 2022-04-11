This Sunday, April 10, the commitment of date 13 between Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and Tigres UANL was played. The game ended favorably for the team from San Nicolás de los Garza by the minimum difference 0-1 and had as its protagonist the Venezuelan attacker, Yerferson Soteldo.
The South American player started the game as a starter and was the one who scored the winning goal for the visit, but after scoring he decided to celebrate by taking off his shirt, completely forgetting that he was already booked, so he ended up receiving his second card yellow and leaving expelled at minute 75.
With what left the team with even more numerical disadvantage for the remaining 15 minutes, because in the first half the felines had already suffered the expulsion of Hugo Ayalaso they finished the match with nine men on the pitch.
Likewise, at the end of the match, the player from the Vinotinto was recognized as the Man of the Match, because with his stupendous definition from outside the area, the Nuevo León team got the three units to stay in the first places of the general classification.
A few years ago something similar had already happened with Duvier Riascos who played with Puebla, the Colombian soccer player scored a great goal precisely against the Queretaro team and celebrated by taking off his shirt, for which he received a yellow card and ended up being expelled.
Yeferson Soteldo will miss the commitment in ‘El Volcán’ on matchday 14, when the pupils of Michael Herrera welcome the Red Devils of Toluca next Saturday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m.
