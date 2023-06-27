John Paul Gil is eliminated this Monday from the competition in the reality show from Telemundo ‘Top Chef VIP 2’, shares it on his social networks the production of the project in which various celebrities participate, including Laura Zapata and Arturo Peniche.

The Sinaloan actor Juan Pablo Gil was surprised after his name was mentioned, because he did not expect that he “would have to go out”, but the judges decided so and he did nothing more than thank the support.

“We’re really going to miss you in the kitchen from #TopChefVIP2! “Thank you, Juan Pablo for delivering so much in this competition”, write the production of the reality show on Instagram.

Immediately afterwards, fans of Juan Pablo Gil and followers of ‘Top Chef Vip 2’ issue comments like these on social networks:

“Unfair, it hurts more and more that good participants leave… The only one I’m not going to regret is Laura, who I hope is not the winner”; “She shouldn’t have left, for God’s sake, until when do they leave Laura”; “How is it possible that Sara beat Juan Pablo, if she made a bad empanada” and “Juan did not deserve elimination.”

In this way, the public largely shows their rejection that Gil has left the Telemundo cooking show, they also mention that it is Laura Zapata who must leave “Top Chef VIP 2” now, because they do not like her performance.

“An unfortunate exit because he is a tremendous cook,” says another user regarding Juan Pablo Gil, and one more adds about Laura Zapata: “It’s the negativity in paste within the show.”

Juan Pablo Gil. Instagram photo

‘Top Chef VIP 2’ began its competition on April 25 and to this day seven celebrities continue in the reality show, who go for first place whose prize is one hundred thousand dollars.

Juan Pablo Gil is originally from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, (1989), he is 33 years old and is popular mainly for his participation in the Warner Bros. film ‘We the Nobles’.

