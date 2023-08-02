Humberto arrived in Miami less than thirteen months ago, after leaving Nicaragua on an “excursion” to Guatemala, crossing Mexico and turning himself in to the Border Patrol on the north bank of the Rio Grande. He was confined for a few weeks in a detention center until his aunt vouched for him; she paid for a plane ticket to Florida and put him to work in a family restaurant in that humid and hot city, where the university student is waiting for his asylum. Sending dollars to his mother and his younger brother, who stayed in Managua, was one of his priorities when he received his first payments in dollars.

“I came before they approved the issue of the humanitarian Parole, I came across wet, because in Nicaragua I did not see a future. I earned about 350 dollars a month in a clothing store, but it was not enough to pay for my university, help my brother and my mother with the house”, Humberto tells EL PAÍS. “Now I send them more or less that number as a remittance, but I hope to be able to increase that money when I get asylum, I manage to continue studying and have a better job in this country.”

Humberto, who left an engineering degree, is part of the exodus of 725,000 Nicaraguans who have left Nicaragua since 2018, when social protests broke out and the country was plunged into a sociopolitical crisis, mixed with unemployment and totalitarian ways. Nearly 7% of a nation’s total population is on the run. Between 2021 and 2022, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office estimates more than 200,000 records of Nicaraguans crossing the US borders. Most of them, like Humberto, share the same priority: sending remittances to their relatives.

In fact, according to figures from the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN), until last May, remittances from the United States were growing at a rate of more than 80%. Three out of four dollars that entered through family remittances in 2022 originated in the United States, followed by Costa Rica and Spain. A round business: in short, during the year 2022, income from family remittances reached a total of 2,469.7 million dollars. Paradoxically, the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have found in these turns from abroad one of their main economic supports.

“A policy of expulsion and exclusion”

“It is a policy of expulsion and exclusion”, reveals in this sense a recent publication of the Inter-American Dialogue, entitled “Indicators on the Nicaraguan economic situation in 2023: dependency factors and pressure options.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“Growth is largely driven by family remittances, which are projected to increase to 5,000 million dollars in 2023,” details the study carried out by political scientist Manuel Orozco. “This means that the economic dependence on remittances will be greater than 30% of GDP and one million households will receive money.”

On the other hand, these movements reflect the importance of the United States as Nicaragua’s main trading partner, despite the fact that the Ortega y Murillo regime maintains an anti-imperialist discourse and diplomatic relations experience serious clashes, to the point that Washington has been left without ambassador in Managua and, failing that, they appointed a charge d’affaires. “Exports to the United States represent 35% of GDP, half of which comes from the free zone, from 130 companies, 34 Americans and more than 40 Nicaraguans,” adds Orozco in his analysis.

Enrique Sáenz, an economist and opponent exiled in Costa Rica, explains to EL PAÍS that family remittances represent “liquid dollars or euros, since if they come from Spain, they are also transformed into dollars.” “Those that come from Costa Rica are also currencies that are called liquid currencies, because they go directly to feed the reserves of the Central Bank and there we see the servants of the dictatorship boasting with the magnitude of the reserves that accumulate in the BCN”, he maintains.

“While the tyrant fills his mouth speaking against imperialism, where Nicaraguans are heading is towards the empire and it is from the empire from where they send these dollars with their sweat, with their sleeplessness to help their families who suffer from unemployment , who suffer from underemployment and also suffer the consequences of the high cost of living”, insists Sáenz. And, to exemplify the situation in Nicaragua, the economist resorts to the latest survey by the firm CID Gallup. Published last March, the survey reveals that the economic projections of Nicaraguans for 2023 are 47% negative, compared to 42% who maintain optimism that it will be better. For the pollster, a factor that generates thoughts of economic stability is that emigrants send remittances to their families.

Massive migration, economists and experts agree, has led Nicaragua to low economic growth of 3% in 2022. Although macroeconomic figures still keep the economy out of trouble –albeit without generating wealth–, Nicaraguans are still failing to reach end of the month, in a context of constant rise in the basic food basket and services.

“Nicaraguans continue to live with the 2017 income levels of $2,200 per capita per year (family income in Nicaragua is $250 per month, with 1.5 people earning something), while the basic food basket is 6,000 a year”, compares Orozco. “Nor is there an increase in the workforce in the formal economy. Quite the contrary: informality is growing. Those who are doing well are the Nicaraguans who work in commerce or receive remittances”, details the report of the Inter-American Dialogue.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.