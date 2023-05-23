The federal government’s decision to occupy stretches of railway tracks that cross areas of strategic programs is not new and has references to ruptures and conflicts between the business sector and the State in the scenario of presidential successions.

Those Mexican expropriations they are being manipulated by the business sectors in the media to sell the reference to the ghost of Hugo Chávez in Mexico. However, the expropriations at the end of the six-year term have been historic and long before the Venezuelan one that obsesses the national conservative sectors.

In 1938, President Lazaro Cardenas expropriated the oil companies due to a labor dispute and the bosses’ arrogance. At the end of his six-year term, the president Lopez Mateos decided a light expropriation of the electrical shares to nationalize the service. At the end of his six-year term, the president Luis Echeverria he expropriated large estates in Sonora and inflamed sectors of the right.

In 1982, already with elected president, Lopez Portillo it expropriated private banking with the argument that it had been turned into an overheating instrument for the exchange rate, although basically, as Enrique Krauze summed it up, it was a national run by all sectors through the dollar. In 1989, the president Gortari Salt Flats organized a police operation to arrest the union leader Joaquín Hernández Galicia La Quina and leaked that it was a decision to re-nationalize the oil that was in the hands of the union.

The expropriation decisions had political justifications of confrontation with conservative sectors, but they did not go further. As a complement, the presidents De la Madrid, Salinas de Gortari and Ernesto Zedillo they became privatizers of state-owned companies with the official explanation that it would boost productive activity, but in the end they only rebuilt private monopolies that affected the provision of services.

The occupation of three sections of railway What do they have to do with him? mayan train and with the transisthmic corridor it does not represent, by far, any temptation to totally rebuild the public sector, since the State in the Government of López Obrador is incapable of covering the new needs derived from the advance of a few percentage points in the participation of the State in the electricity and energy sector, making it clear that national and foreign private investment is essential.

There is no intention in the government plans of the current administration for the state reconstruction of the railway sector, which makes it clear that the decision to occupy railways has the main objective of avoiding legal interference from social groups in the completion of the final sections. of the presidential projects. Public finances are technically bankrupt to assume that the Lopez Obrador State comes, at the end of the six-year term, with a public railway reconstruction project.

The analysis of the railway occupation decree must have a strategic reading with the presidential decision to authorize the sale of CitiBanamex to the railway and mining businessman Germán Larrea, the second richest in the country and owner of the occupied roads, and without any indication that additional expropriation decrees could come. The government strategy focuses on some contracts with CFE and Pemex that were granted by President Peña Nieto under leonine conditions for the State, but it would be very specific issues that are being litigated in the spaces of the Free Trade Agreement, with the data addition of the fact that in these private companies there would be interests of politicians from previous governments.

The opposition is building an anti-statist agenda and defending the domestic and foreign business sectors as part of its 2024 agenda.