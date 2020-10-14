The future of the government of judges has been poisoned in the hands of politicians, who are responsible for their appointment and renewal every five years. The Executive has responded this Tuesday to the veto of the PP, which for two years has been blocking the renewal of the General Council of the Judicial Power, with a bill of its groups that circumvents the prior control of the initiative – it is no longer necessary to request mandatory reports to the Judicial Power, the Fiscal Council and the Council of State— and allows its approval in just two months. The opposition came on Tuesday to classify the government’s conduct as “dictatorial”.

The legislative reform allows the approval of the renewal of the twelve judges of the Council by absolute majority compared to the three-fifths of each chamber that are now required. With this simple change, the Government guarantees to renew the majority of the General Council of the Judicial Power with the votes that allowed the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. In this way, the current conservative absolute majority in force for seven years would change. The General Council of the Judicial Power has powers to appoint judicial positions (presidents of hearings, superior courts, the Supreme Court and two magistrates of the Constitutional Court); carries out inspection and disciplinary tasks, and reports on certain bills approved by the Government.

When the Constitutional Court endorsed in 1986 the reform that allowed politicians to elect the 20 members of the Judiciary, it already highlighted that the Law, by imposing the need for three-fifths of the chamber for the appointment, adopted certain precautions to avoid a Government of the partisan judges. The legislative initiative of the PSOE and United We Can eliminate that caution and the requirement of reinforced majorities. In addition, it does so by the fastest route without passing the control of constitutional bodies such as the Judiciary or the Council of State.

The announcement of the initiative by the PSOE and Unidos Podemos unleashed the outrage of the opposition. The popular spokesperson in the lower house, Cuca Gamarra, came to equate President Pedro Sánchez with a “dictator”, although it was later corrected and specified that it was referring to “his behaviors and the mechanisms that he is promoting” which could be considered “dictatorial and authoritarian by deviating from good democratic health ”. The PP and Vox have already advanced that if the proposal goes ahead, since it initially has 188 deputies from the majority that supports the Government, they will resort to the Constitutional and European institutions.

The right-wing questions, above all, that this plan has been brought to Congress as a proposal by the groups and not as a Government Bill, which would imply that it should pass through the filters of constitutional bodies, which should study the text and make reports on it. Even Iñigo Erre jón, from Más Madrid, questioned the formula: “The counterweights in the State limit when you govern, but they also give guarantees when you are in opposition. You have to govern thinking that you are passing through. We will study it, but beware that the remedy is no worse than the disease ”.

The spokesmen for the PSOE, Adriana Lastra, and United We Can, Pablo Echenique, appeared together for the first time to present the initiative and respond to the attacks by PP, Vox and Ciudadanos. Lastra justified the need for his proposal to avoid the blockade that the PP has been imposing for almost two years on the renewal of the 20 members of the General Council of the Judiciary. The deputy secretary general of the PSOE recalled that the PP has twice broken the pre-agreements reached with the Government to carry out the changes of vowels provided for in the constitutional mandate and that they should correspond to the new progressive majority in the Cortes that came out of the last elections. The president of the Council, Carlos Lesmes, has requested that renewal for more than a year in letters to the presidents of Congress and the Senate, regarding the members that correspond to renew both chambers.

Two main changes

The PSOE leader explained the two measures that change with the reform (based on articles that were already changed in 2013 in the bill that the then Minister of Justice, the popular Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, brought to the Council of Ministers) and that they focus on allowing an absolute majority to elect the 12 judges who correspond to the Courts in the event of a blockade (and not the current three-fifths that are required, in the case of Congress, of 210 parliamentarians). The proposed law also limits the powers of the Council if it is extended, so that they cannot appoint senior judicial officers. The initiative does not contemplate revoking the appointments made during the last two years by the current General Council of the Judiciary.

Lastra valued that this is what the PSOE and United We can pursue is that the Judiciary can continue to function effectively and not be blocked by attitudes and “partisan calculations” as now that of the PP. Pablo Echenique elaborated on those principles enunciated by Lastra and accused the PP of presuming to respect the Constitution while not complying with it, blocking the renewal of the Judiciary: “Constitutionalism is not said, it is done.”

Lastra and Echenique strongly emphasized that the two parties in the Government and the parliamentary majority that supports them “in the new political board”, with up to 188 deputies behind, grants them “democratic legitimacy” to tackle this legal change, even by the most fast. The PSOE spokesperson even calculated that the reform could come into force in two months, thanks to this express process, because at the end of October it will be taken into consideration in a plenary session in Congress, then it will be sent to the Justice commission and the presentation for debate, it will be taken to the Senate and returned to the lower house for final ratification before Christmas.

The PP announced that it will appeal that proposal in several instances. Its leader, Pablo Casado, reaffirmed it on Twitter: “Sánchez intends to liquidate the separation of powers in the midst of an attack on the judicial independence of his investigated vice president. We will not allow it: if they perpetrate this violation of the law, we will turn to the Constitutional Court and the European Institutions and Courts ”. The president of Ciudadanos also described the measure on Twitter: “an unprecedented blow to Justice.”