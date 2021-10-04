The Capitol Subway System, a network of streetcars in the bowels of Washington’s labyrinthine seat of Congress, has been moving politicians for more than a century. The scene of a failed assassination attempt and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone, the Congressional train has made headlines once, but it also delights anonymous visitors on a daily basis. “Children love it, so there are always senators who are willing to bring relatives with children or young nephews to get on,” confesses Dan Holt, one of the Senate historians. This private congressional subway connects the House of Representatives and the Senate for nearly a kilometer in a 90-second subway ride.

Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, senators during their election campaigns, traveled aboard the Congressional train. And a youthful JFK, then just Senator Jack Kennedy, was once denied entry, told to “step aside for the senators, son.”

Today, the Capitol transportation system station is abuzz every time there is a Senate session, where journalists crowd to question lawmakers before a vote.

The experience is not always pleasant. In 1947, a former Capitol cop, William Kaiser, shot presidential candidate John Bricker. This Ohio senator got on the train yelling at the driver to pull away when a second bullet passed over his head. “Only the good luck and poor aim of his attacker saved the senator,” reported the ‘New York Times’ then.

Politicians also found in the cars of Congress a haven of peace, away from the hectic pace of the capital. William Howard Taft, the 27th president of the United States, caused panic among his assistants on a Saturday in January 1911 when he disappeared for an hour to see the trains. “A great shiver of fear seized the city as anxious questions to the White House prompted the response that the president could not be found,” reported the ‘Washington Times’ at the time.

The first underground transportation network in Congress opened on March 7, 1909. Originally they were Studebaker electric cars, which were replaced three years later by a monorail system. Then, in 1960, four small electric trains were inaugurated, which the Senate chaplain dubbed “the express of democracy.” And in 1993, a driverless train began to circulate with great fanfare.

The train has its detractors. Some senators complain that gusts of wind ruin their hairstyles. Famous fans of the system include actors Richard Gere, Chuck Norris, and Denzel Washington, and rock star Bono.