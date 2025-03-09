The General Directorate of Traffic He states that “in order to circulate in a safe way it is important that we all know and comply with the traffic regulations. Traffic regulations not only apply to vehicle drivers, but also To all road userslike pedestrians or cyclists. “

To ensure compliance with these circulation standards There are fines, economic sanctions imposed on all those drivers who commit infractions that can put road safety at risk. The most common and that generate a greater number of sanctions are those of speeding, alcohol and drug use, do not use the safety belt and the use of the mobile phone.

An infraction can be punished with an economic fine, but also the Loss of points in the card of driving. The amount will depend on the seriousness of the action committed and are divided into mild, serious and very serious. In addition, depending on the road and the type of infraction, the competent authority to fine can change. Now, the DGT has launched a new fine concept that completely changes the payment of these.

This is the express fine, a system that aims to significantly reduce the time between the infraction and communication of the sanction. In this way, drivers are tried to modify their behavior immediately by reinforcing their pedagogical character. Previously, The notification time of the fines was 52 days But it is no longer the case.

With this new fine, The notification will be received in just seven daysfact that facilitates the possibility of paying it within the voluntary period that has a 50% discount in the first twenty days since the imposition of the sanction. If the driver receives the fine more immediately, he will be more aware of having committed an infraction that could put his life and that of the rest of the vehicles at risk.