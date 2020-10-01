Jawad El Yamiq He experienced his coming-out yesterday as a new Real Valladolid player in a week of vertigo. After being announced last Thursday and being under Sergio González’s orders on Friday, it was presented on Monday and entered the call on Tuesday. With just four sessions and after being registered hours before in LaLiga, made his debut against Real Madrid playing four minutes, after entering for Míchel in the 86th minute.

To the Moroccan central he hardly had time to intervene, at least with the ball, but in those few minutes that he was on the pitch of Alfredo Di Stéfano he had time to go out to cover the left wing and make a clearance and be seen with a robbery and a recovery in midfield, where the defensive line ‘lived’ at the end, trying to push the rest of the team in search of the tying goal.

Sergio González had confessed in the previous one that Real Valladolid I was pending bureaucratic issues before she knew if she was going to be able to count on him, which she was finally able to do. The defender himself had stated in his presentation that he was “willing and ready”, although it lacked some “competitive rhythm“However, he contributed centimeters in set-piece actions and helped the defense play away from the area when it was necessary to squeeze in those final minutes, in which formed a couple with Bruno, passing Javi Sánchez to midfield.

With his debut, Sergio has already used all his signings, exception made, logically, of Saidy Janko, made official this Thursday, besides Marcos André, another of the novelties of this course, although in truth it is not a signing. Further, five of those new faces have made headlines in at least one encounter; Roberto, Luis Pérez, Bruno, Orellana and Weissman have formed from the beginning in these four days, the Canarian central defender and the Chilean attacker, in all the games.